January and February are scary

Direct clashes already decisive and matches from inside and outside in Europe: the championship sprint will restart immediately strong

A tip for sailors: celebrate in moderation and, above all, rest well because the recovery, in January, will give the same sensation as a dip in the freezing water. Filed the first round with the winter title won by Inter, the championship sprint will only really come to life between January and February when, calendar in hand, the seven sisters (and a half) – la Fiorentina has won a place among the greats in law – they are immediately expected by a series of head-to-head clashes that will give real, and perhaps definitive, sense to the championship. The restart will be shocking especially for Juve, Naples, Rome and Milan, who will find themselves in front of the Befana (Milan-Rome and Juventus-Naples) inaugurating the long climb towards the Scudetto and the Champions League seats.

Three days later it will still be the protagonist Allegri’s Juve, who will visit home Mourinho at the Olimpico, while the other Roman, the Lazio, will cross the gloves at San Siro against Inter. Inter and Juve, in fact, the reigning champions with the gambone pressed on the pedal for the escape, and the rediscovered bianconeri, outpost of the group of pursuers in fourth place. The January 12 they will be competing for the first trophy of the season, the Italian Super Cup, a week-long appetizer that will end with Atalanta-Inter, the worst of the possible challenges after ten days of hard time. Time to breathe? Less than zero.

January 15th again Atalanta is awaited by the delicate challenge of Rome against the Lazio of Sarri, but the big match of the day will be staged on 23 January at 8.45 pm, when the Milan will host the Juve for what could already be the great seasonal crossroads. Even because a week later it will be the turn of the Milan derby, flying finish line of a stage race that will still be long and very tiring.

In fact, February is also the month of Europe. The double challenge between the Inzaghi gang and the Liverpool (February 16) fits in between Napoli-Inter (February 13) e Inter-Sassuolo (February 20), those of Juve and Atalanta versus Villarreal And Olympiakos, between the direct confrontation, Fiorentina-Atalanta and the derby of the Mole. The Naples, for his part, who will face Inter as mentioned, will then visit Cagliari after having challenged in Europa League Barcelona. Bologna and Udinese will instead surround the match of the Lazio against the Port.

The week after the cartel game will be Lazio-Naples, three days after the EL playoff, while Inter and Juve can afford to catch their breath while waiting for the return of the Champions League round of 16 scheduled for early March. When, that is, they are scheduled Naples-Milan (March 6) e Roma-Atalanta (same date) before a long, softer descent towards the final verdicts. But by then most likely it will already be written. It will only remain to understand who will have breath and legs for the sprint and who, on the other hand, will be left too far behind. After two months without breath and without the possibility of error.