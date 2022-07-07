January Architecture, the studio behind the Olympia high-performance medical center in Torre Caleido (Madrid)

January Architecture, a design studio specializing in hospital architecture, has designed and projected Olympiathe new sports medicine center of high performance located in the caleido towernext to the Cuatro Torres Bussiness Area complex in Madrid.

Olympia represents a revolutionary project in a space of 12,000 m2, distributed over three floors. “The evolution of medicine is allowing the projection of a new concept of health centers focused on caring for physical, mental and emotional health of their patients”, they point out from January Architecture.

Olympia has the medical specialties and the most innovative technology for the comprehensive care to people and their recovery through sports in a unique environment, sustainable and specially designed to give users the maximum comfort and well-being in the different care and rehabilitation processes.

olympia represents a unique project in Spain as it is “a space designed to integrate people-centered medicine with new trends in diagnostics Y treatmentand the conservation of the integral health of its patients”. January Architecture has carried out the implementation of this project in the basement of this building that is added to the project of the four towers that make up the most modern business park in Madrid, in the northern area of ​​La Castellana.

Sustainable health philosophy

The study, specialized in the projection of health environments with a high degree of humanization, has reflected in this project “the sustainable health philosophydeveloping a complex of reference for preventive, predictive, personalized and precision medicine, with sport as the central axis of the promotion of Healthy habits to accompany people in their goal to be healthy, and achieve it in a sustainable way”, they say from January Architecture.

The space is ordered functionally in two big blocks. The first, located in the southern half and adjacent to the footprint of the tower, is specific to sports medicine. The second block, which occupies the northern half, offers a general outpatient service. The central part maintains a unitary character, with a flexible overall distribution and services shared by both blocks.

The project is conditioned by the configuration of the basement of Espacio Caleido. It only has external façade on its north and west faces. To maximize lighting and natural ventilation, the basement is swollen by means of a series of patios, making the most of natural light.

the medical center it is structured like a combwith a sequence of longitudinal courtyards in an east-west direction, and transversal to the basement. The different functional units are located between the patios, with two circulation axes that tie them at their ends: one for internal use on the east face, and another for public use on the west face. The system is completed with a longitudinal bay open to the main west façade and adjacent to the public circulation axis.

Olympia is, as they say since January Architecture, “another example of how architecture evidences processesat the same time that it collaborates in the design of diagnostic and treatment circuits so that they are efficient and safe”.





Specialized areas

East innovative center aims to offer a service that integrates prevention, innovation and sportwith access to personalized and sustainable health services. The medical center is made up of three complementary areas: Sports Health, lifestyle Y Medical Center to procure the complete physical and emotional care of users; and by three fundamental transversal units to achieve the best version of each person: nutrition, rest management Y emotional well-being.

The center is divided into three areas well differentiated:

-Sport Centerintegrated by specialties of traumatology, sports medicine, physiotherapy, CAFYD and biomechanical and gait analysis, to treat all types of sports and trauma injuries.

-Lifestyle Centerthe area where the Chronic pathologies from an integrative approach and functional. It has specialized units such as Longevity, Prevention and Comprehensive Medicine, Men’s Health, Women’s Health, Clinical and Sports Nutrition, Facial, Corporal, Maxillo-Dental, Vascular and Intimate Aesthetics Unit and Rest Management Unit, among others.

-Y Medical Centercenter ambulatory medical-surgicalwhich has all the medical and surgical specialties for the diagnosis and treatment of any pathology acute and/or chronic. The facilities have a major surgery unit and minor ambulatory with the most advanced technology.