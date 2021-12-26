January is upon us, what market will it be? No bang, and Maldini has already admitted it

After Christmas, the new year is almost upon us, and with it also the winter market window. But as has been the case for a couple of years now, the AC Milan transfer market will not offer particular barrels, except for surprises. No multimillion-dollar blows and no stride farther than the leg: Elliott’s project, brought forward with determination by Gazidis, is based on economic sustainability. Which does not mean investing zero, in these seasons there have been several onerous purchases such as Tomori, Theo and Leao, but spending following very specific criteria. Obviously it is a practice that may not be frowned upon by the fans, but nowadays the economic aspect of a club is as important as the sporting one. Elliott, who took over after a year of wicked Chinese management, found a club in difficulty both on the pitch and in the accounts: during these two and a half seasons the progress achieved in both spheres is remarkable and tangible, a sign that the prudence at long pay. And in fact, among the big names of Italian football in time of covid, Milan is among the few to have improved its balance sheet from one year to the next, and is determinedly heading towards a balance; if it is not this year then in the next we will certainly go very close, participation in the Champions League permitting.

CLARITY – Throughout all of this, the management has always been clear and honest with regards to investments and market strategies. Paolo Maldini, AC Milan DT, also recalled him in the pre-match of Milan-Empoli a few days ago: “Ours is a project that was clear from the start. We didn’t have the certainty of succeeding, we tried to come up with ideas. We have such a great history that the fans always expect something more, but we must forget the recent history with Berlusconi. Now the strategy is different and it is necessary to do so. It will be a little longer road to return to being protagonists, but let’s say that compared to forecasts, the results came a little earlier“. In any case, the team still manages to be competitive: “We are in line with last year, we have done a business. I remember that at the beginning of the year not everyone put Milan in the top four. We must realize where we started from, but this does not mean that we give up our goals, if there is a chance to win we will try to do it, it is our job and it imposes it on us and our DNA.“.

WHAT TO EXPECT – In light of these statements, the winter transfer market that fans will have to expect will be absolutely in line with what has been done so far: the profile sought is that of a central defender to replace Kjaer and the strategy is still being planned: surplus of some big players, a loan with right (to Tomori) or anticipate a major investment that would have been made in the summer. For the rest, there are few movements to register, if not at the exit: it remains to be seen whether the possible sale of Castillejo can move something even in attack.