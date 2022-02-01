January patches land on Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 +

Following the numerous software updates that have affected Samsung Galaxy Note20, Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy A71, Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and Samsung Galaxy A50s in the past few hours, the South Korean giant has started the rollout of January security patch even for the high-end tablet Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 +. In fact, based on the information published on the net, we discover that the Samsung tablet is the first of the company to be updated to the patches for the month of January, while the first updates are already arriving with the February patches.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 + updates with January patches

Inside the firmware T97 * XXU2CVA5 from 250 MB two important innovations are highlighted:

The introduction of security patches updated to January

The improvement of the general stability of the device

The update is currently being released in the Netherlands and Belgium, which makes us quite certain that in the next few hours it will also be available for our country. All users with Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 + can check the availability of the update via the path Settings> Software Updates> Download and Install, or wait for the OTA notification.

All devices updated to Android 12 with One UI 4.0

In addition to the security updates, the South Korean giant is pushing the adoption of Android 12 and One UI 4.0 for a large number of devices, including: