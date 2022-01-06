January security patches arrive

After the arrival of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE and the presentation of the future of foldable devices at CES 2022, the South Korean giant has begun the rollout of January security patch for Samsung Galaxy S21 series. The current family of high-end smartphones thus joins the Samsung Galaxy A51 – the first device in the world to mount them – and the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series that received them together with Android 12.

Samsung Galaxy S21 series receives January security patches

From the first information published on the net, we learn that the whole family is receiving the firmware G99xBXXU4BULF in the Netherlands, therefore it is very likely that the devices marketed in our country will soon be affected by the update.

Users with devices can check the availability of the update via the panel Settings> Software Updates> Download and Install.

Meanwhile, the South Korean giant is updating a good number of smartphones and tablets with the One UI 4.0 based on Android 12. Here are the devices updated so far:

We will keep you informed as soon as there are further software news for the Seoul-based company’s devices.