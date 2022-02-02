January starts well thanks to motorcycles: sales up 23%. The TRK 502 is first – News

A good start to 2022 which sees motorcycle and scooter registrations at + 12% thanks to the growth of motorcycles. Stationary scooters and mopeds in recovery. Leading the way are the TRK502, R1250GS and Africa Twin 1100

February 1, 2022

THE2022 got off to a good start for the Italian motorcycle market. Despite the production difficulties that afflict the mobility-related industry, essentially caused by delays in the arrivals of some components and which made themselves felt more in the last months of last year, cumulative sales of motorcycles, scooters and mopeds are in fact increased by 21% almost 15,000 units.

Un year ago registrations had paid a -16% and mopeds had dropped by as much as 36%. But it was a question of comparing a January still in full pandemic with a “normal” beginning of 2020 and which in addition had been up by almost 8% on 2019.
In addition, at the end of 2020 the sales of the last ones Euro4 they had been robust and consequently had an effect on those immediately following.

Now the health situation has not been resolved, but it is certainly less serious, and the economic situation shows definite signs of recovery which are reflected in the purchases of some products. Among these are the two wheels, related to the mobility but to a good extent also for use in the free time.

THE data provided by ANCMA tell a January in profit compared to the same month of 2021 and with the bikes that have also grown compared to January 2020.

The registrations of motorcycles and scooters have reached 13,797 units, up by 12.2% on 2021 and down by 5.6% on 2020. To keep the balance high, as we said before motorcycleparticularly those of medium displacement, with 7,756 unit and a sturdy + 23.3%. The result is still positive compared to January 2020: + 13.7%.

G.there scooterthanks to 6,041 sales, have in fact confirmed the numbers of a year ago, but have dropped by 22% compared to January 2020.

Similar behavior for i mopedswhose January records say 1,684 total units and see a good number of models electrical in the standings: the first is the VMoto Soco Cux with 506 units, almost entirely for the sharing fleets.
The gain is of 47.5% on January 2021, when, however, there was a sharp decline, so much so that the fifties pay a -5.5% in January two years ago.

THEIn any case, the balance of this first month of the year is certainly good. “Despite the unknowns, the market remains very dynamic – is the comment of the president of Confindustria ANCMA Paolo Magri.

P.Before moving on to the charts of January’s best-selling models, let’s take a quick look at the electric segment.
There were 675 mopeds (+ 156%) and the orders from sharing companies should be considered in this strong growth.
The electric vehicles equivalent to over 50 cc were 385 (+ 73%) and the total of mopeds, scooters and electric motorcycles was at the end of 1,060 units: + 117%.

No..B. The following rankings are compiled on the basis of the registration criteria in the lists operated by individual manufacturers, or importerswhich do not use the same method in the division or merging of models with the same code but which are available in different versions.
For example, in the rankings, divided between the standard model and the Adventure model, the two BMW R1250GS, while Benelli TRK 502, Moto Guzzi V7, Ducati Multistrada 950, or Honda Africa Twin 1100, add up the sales of the two or more versions on sale.

The Top 30 Moto of January

Pos. Brand Template Segment Sales
1 BENELLI TRK 502 / TRK 502 X Enduro 336
2 BMW R 1250 GS Enduro 228
3 HONDA AFRICA TWIN Enduro 228
4 GUZZI MOTORCYCLES V7 Naked 223
5 KEEWAY RKF 125 Naked 220
6 HONDA CB 500 X Tourism 199
7 DUCATI MULTISTRADA V4 / MULTISTRADA V4 S Enduro 174
8 YAMAHA KEEP 700 Enduro 166
9 FANTIC MOTOR 125 CC ENDURO / MOTARD Enduro 145
10 BMW R 1250 GS ADVENTURE Enduro 144
11 GUZZI MOTORCYCLES V85 TT Enduro 133
12 ROYAL ENFIELD METEOR 350 Naked 130
13 HONDA CB 650 R Naked 122
14 YAMAHA MT-09 Naked 122
15 DUCATI MONSTER / MONSTER + Naked 111
16 BETA RR 2T 300 SINGLE-SEATER Enduro 107
17 DUCATI MULTISTRADA V2 / MULTISTRADA V2S Tourism 99
18 YAMAHA MT-07 Naked 87
19 KTM 300 EXC Enduro 84
20 YAMAHA TRACER 9 Tourism 84
21 MOTO MORINI X-CAPE Enduro 82
22 ZONTES ZT125-G1 Naked 77
23 HUSQVARNA 901 NORDEN Enduro 73
24 BMW S 1000 XR Enduro 72
25 FANTIC MOTOR CABALLERO 500 FLAT TRACK / SCRAMBLER / RALLY Naked 67
26 HARLEY-DAVIDSON SPORTSTER S Custom 66
27 BETA RR 4T 125 ENDURO Enduro 64
28 KTM 350 EXC-F Enduro 64
29 APRILIA TUAREG 660 Enduro 61
30 HONDA NC 750 X Enduro 60

The Top 30 Scooter of January

Pos. Brand Template Sales
1 HONDA ITALY SH 150 616
2 HONDA ITALY SH 350 520
3 HONDA ITALY SH 125 376
4 KYMCO AGILITY 125 R16 331
5 PIAGGIO BEVERLY 300 ABS 244
6 HONDA SH MODE 125 240
7 PIAGGIO BEVERLY 400 217
8 PIAGGIO VESPA GTS 300 194
9 PIAGGIO MEDLEY 125 193
10 SYM SYMPHONY 125 190
11 HONDA FORCE 350 145
12 YAMAHA TMAX 137
13 PIAGGIO LIBERTY 125 ABS 126
14 KYMCO PEOPLE S 125 115
15 PIAGGIO VESPA PRIMAVERA 125 111
16 YAMAHA XMAX 300 ninety two
17 HONDA ITALY VISION 110 91
18 HONDA X-ADV 750 88
19 HONDA FORCE 750 86
20 PEUGEOT TWEET 125 73
21 PIAGGIO MP3 300 63
22 SYM JET X 125 61
23 HONDA ITALY ADV 350 59
24 BMW C 400 GT 57
25 KYMCO AGILITY 200I R16 53
26 NIU MGT 52
27 BMW C 400 X 49
28 PIAGGIO ONE ACTIVE 48
29 SYM SYMPHONY 200 48
30 KYMCO AK 550 45

The Top 30 Mopeds of January

Pos. Brand Template Segment Sales
1 VMOTO SOCO CUX Scooter 506
2 PIAGGIO LIBERTY 50 Scooter 274
3 FANTIC MOTOR 50 CC ENDURO / MOTARD Multi-brand 108
4 BETA RR 50 MOTARD Multi-brand 102
5 VENT 50 Multi-brand 59
6 KYMCO AGILITY 50 R16 Scooter 57
7 SYM SYMPHONY 50 Scooter 49
8 BETA RR 50 ENDURO Multi-brand 47
9 APRILIA SXR 50 Scooter 44
10 PEUGEOT TWEET 50 Scooter 40
11 SYM SYMPHONY 50 ST Scooter 36
12 PIAGGIO VESPA PRIMAVERA 50 Scooter 32
13 SUR-RON LIGHT BEE Multi-brand 31
14 NIU N – SERIES Scooter 23
15 PIAGGIO PIAGGIO ONE Scooter 21
16 LIFAN E4 Scooter 19
17 PIAGGIO ZIP 50 Scooter 17
18 SYM MY 50 4T Scooter 17
19 RIEJU MRT 50 SM Multi-brand 15
20 KYMCO AGILITY 50 Scooter 14
21 MOTRON BREEZY 50 4T Scooter 13
22 ASKOLL ES1 Scooter 12
23 LIFAN E3 Scooter 12
24 SYM CROX Scooter 9
25 MACEV E-SCOOTER Scooter 8
26 PIAGGIO VESPA SPRINT 50 4T Scooter 7
27 KYMCO SUPER 8 50 4T Scooter 6
28 SILENCE S02 LS Scooter 6
29 SYM FIDDLE 50 Scooter 6
30 APRILIA BEETLE 50 2T Scooter 5
Data source: Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure
Developed by UNRAE for ANCMA

