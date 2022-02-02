January starts well thanks to motorcycles: sales up 23%. The TRK 502 is first – News

A good start to 2022 which sees motorcycle and scooter registrations at + 12% thanks to the growth of motorcycles. Stationary scooters and mopeds in recovery. Leading the way are the TRK502, R1250GS and Africa Twin 1100
THE2022 got off to a good start for the Italian motorcycle market. Despite the production difficulties that afflict the mobility-related industry, essentially caused by delays in the arrivals of some components and which made themselves felt more in the last months of last year, cumulative sales of motorcycles, scooters and mopeds are in fact increased by 21% almost 15,000 units.
Un year ago registrations had paid a -16% and mopeds had dropped by as much as 36%. But it was a question of comparing a January still in full pandemic with a “normal” beginning of 2020 and which in addition had been up by almost 8% on 2019.
In addition, at the end of 2020 the sales of the last ones Euro4 they had been robust and consequently had an effect on those immediately following.
Now the health situation has not been resolved, but it is certainly less serious, and the economic situation shows definite signs of recovery which are reflected in the purchases of some products. Among these are the two wheels, related to the mobility but to a good extent also for use in the free time.
THE data provided by ANCMA tell a January in profit compared to the same month of 2021 and with the bikes that have also grown compared to January 2020.
The registrations of motorcycles and scooters have reached 13,797 units, up by 12.2% on 2021 and down by 5.6% on 2020. To keep the balance high, as we said before motorcycleparticularly those of medium displacement, with 7,756 unit and a sturdy + 23.3%. The result is still positive compared to January 2020: + 13.7%.
G.there scooterthanks to 6,041 sales, have in fact confirmed the numbers of a year ago, but have dropped by 22% compared to January 2020.
Similar behavior for i mopedswhose January records say 1,684 total units and see a good number of models electrical in the standings: the first is the VMoto Soco Cux with 506 units, almost entirely for the sharing fleets.
The gain is of 47.5% on January 2021, when, however, there was a sharp decline, so much so that the fifties pay a -5.5% in January two years ago.
THEIn any case, the balance of this first month of the year is certainly good. “Despite the unknowns, the market remains very dynamic – is the comment of the president of Confindustria ANCMA Paolo Magri –“.
P.Before moving on to the charts of January’s best-selling models, let’s take a quick look at the electric segment.
There were 675 mopeds (+ 156%) and the orders from sharing companies should be considered in this strong growth.
The electric vehicles equivalent to over 50 cc were 385 (+ 73%) and the total of mopeds, scooters and electric motorcycles was at the end of 1,060 units: + 117%.
No..B. The following rankings are compiled on the basis of the registration criteria in the lists operated by individual manufacturers, or importerswhich do not use the same method in the division or merging of models with the same code but which are available in different versions.
For example, in the rankings, divided between the standard model and the Adventure model, the two BMW R1250GS, while Benelli TRK 502, Moto Guzzi V7, Ducati Multistrada 950, or Honda Africa Twin 1100, add up the sales of the two or more versions on sale.
The Top 30 Moto of January
|Pos.
|Brand
|Template
|Segment
|Sales
|1
|BENELLI
|TRK 502 / TRK 502 X
|Enduro
|336
|2
|BMW
|R 1250 GS
|Enduro
|228
|3
|HONDA
|AFRICA TWIN
|Enduro
|228
|4
|GUZZI MOTORCYCLES
|V7
|Naked
|223
|5
|KEEWAY
|RKF 125
|Naked
|220
|6
|HONDA
|CB 500 X
|Tourism
|199
|7
|DUCATI
|MULTISTRADA V4 / MULTISTRADA V4 S
|Enduro
|174
|8
|YAMAHA
|KEEP 700
|Enduro
|166
|9
|FANTIC MOTOR
|125 CC ENDURO / MOTARD
|Enduro
|145
|10
|BMW
|R 1250 GS ADVENTURE
|Enduro
|144
|11
|GUZZI MOTORCYCLES
|V85 TT
|Enduro
|133
|12
|ROYAL ENFIELD
|METEOR 350
|Naked
|130
|13
|HONDA
|CB 650 R
|Naked
|122
|14
|YAMAHA
|MT-09
|Naked
|122
|15
|DUCATI
|MONSTER / MONSTER +
|Naked
|111
|16
|BETA
|RR 2T 300 SINGLE-SEATER
|Enduro
|107
|17
|DUCATI
|MULTISTRADA V2 / MULTISTRADA V2S
|Tourism
|99
|18
|YAMAHA
|MT-07
|Naked
|87
|19
|KTM
|300 EXC
|Enduro
|84
|20
|YAMAHA
|TRACER 9
|Tourism
|84
|21
|MOTO MORINI
|X-CAPE
|Enduro
|82
|22
|ZONTES
|ZT125-G1
|Naked
|77
|23
|HUSQVARNA
|901 NORDEN
|Enduro
|73
|24
|BMW
|S 1000 XR
|Enduro
|72
|25
|FANTIC MOTOR
|CABALLERO 500 FLAT TRACK / SCRAMBLER / RALLY
|Naked
|67
|26
|HARLEY-DAVIDSON
|SPORTSTER S
|Custom
|66
|27
|BETA
|RR 4T 125 ENDURO
|Enduro
|64
|28
|KTM
|350 EXC-F
|Enduro
|64
|29
|APRILIA
|TUAREG 660
|Enduro
|61
|30
|HONDA
|NC 750 X
|Enduro
|60
The Top 30 Scooter of January
|Pos.
|Brand
|Template
|Sales
|1
|HONDA ITALY
|SH 150
|616
|2
|HONDA ITALY
|SH 350
|520
|3
|HONDA ITALY
|SH 125
|376
|4
|KYMCO
|AGILITY 125 R16
|331
|5
|PIAGGIO
|BEVERLY 300 ABS
|244
|6
|HONDA
|SH MODE 125
|240
|7
|PIAGGIO
|BEVERLY 400
|217
|8
|PIAGGIO
|VESPA GTS 300
|194
|9
|PIAGGIO
|MEDLEY 125
|193
|10
|SYM
|SYMPHONY 125
|190
|11
|HONDA
|FORCE 350
|145
|12
|YAMAHA
|TMAX
|137
|13
|PIAGGIO
|LIBERTY 125 ABS
|126
|14
|KYMCO
|PEOPLE S 125
|115
|15
|PIAGGIO
|VESPA PRIMAVERA 125
|111
|16
|YAMAHA
|XMAX 300
|ninety two
|17
|HONDA ITALY
|VISION 110
|91
|18
|HONDA
|X-ADV 750
|88
|19
|HONDA
|FORCE 750
|86
|20
|PEUGEOT
|TWEET 125
|73
|21
|PIAGGIO
|MP3 300
|63
|22
|SYM
|JET X 125
|61
|23
|HONDA ITALY
|ADV 350
|59
|24
|BMW
|C 400 GT
|57
|25
|KYMCO
|AGILITY 200I R16
|53
|26
|NIU
|MGT
|52
|27
|BMW
|C 400 X
|49
|28
|PIAGGIO
|ONE ACTIVE
|48
|29
|SYM
|SYMPHONY 200
|48
|30
|KYMCO
|AK 550
|45
The Top 30 Mopeds of January
|Pos.
|Brand
|Template
|Segment
|Sales
|1
|VMOTO SOCO
|CUX
|Scooter
|506
|2
|PIAGGIO
|LIBERTY 50
|Scooter
|274
|3
|FANTIC MOTOR
|50 CC ENDURO / MOTARD
|Multi-brand
|108
|4
|BETA
|RR 50 MOTARD
|Multi-brand
|102
|5
|VENT
|50
|Multi-brand
|59
|6
|KYMCO
|AGILITY 50 R16
|Scooter
|57
|7
|SYM
|SYMPHONY 50
|Scooter
|49
|8
|BETA
|RR 50 ENDURO
|Multi-brand
|47
|9
|APRILIA
|SXR 50
|Scooter
|44
|10
|PEUGEOT
|TWEET 50
|Scooter
|40
|11
|SYM
|SYMPHONY 50 ST
|Scooter
|36
|12
|PIAGGIO
|VESPA PRIMAVERA 50
|Scooter
|32
|13
|SUR-RON
|LIGHT BEE
|Multi-brand
|31
|14
|NIU
|N – SERIES
|Scooter
|23
|15
|PIAGGIO
|PIAGGIO ONE
|Scooter
|21
|16
|LIFAN
|E4
|Scooter
|19
|17
|PIAGGIO
|ZIP 50
|Scooter
|17
|18
|SYM
|MY 50 4T
|Scooter
|17
|19
|RIEJU
|MRT 50 SM
|Multi-brand
|15
|20
|KYMCO
|AGILITY 50
|Scooter
|14
|21
|MOTRON
|BREEZY 50 4T
|Scooter
|13
|22
|ASKOLL
|ES1
|Scooter
|12
|23
|LIFAN
|E3
|Scooter
|12
|24
|SYM
|CROX
|Scooter
|9
|25
|MACEV
|E-SCOOTER
|Scooter
|8
|26
|PIAGGIO
|VESPA SPRINT 50 4T
|Scooter
|7
|27
|KYMCO
|SUPER 8 50 4T
|Scooter
|6
|28
|SILENCE
|S02 LS
|Scooter
|6
|29
|SYM
|FIDDLE 50
|Scooter
|6
|30
|APRILIA
|BEETLE 50 2T
|Scooter
|5
|Data source: Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure
|Developed by UNRAE for ANCMA