January starts well thanks to motorcycles: sales up 23%. The TRK 502 is first – News

THE2022 got off to a good start for the Italian motorcycle market. Despite the production difficulties that afflict the mobility-related industry, essentially caused by delays in the arrivals of some components and which made themselves felt more in the last months of last year, cumulative sales of motorcycles, scooters and mopeds are in fact increased by 21% almost 15,000 units.

Un year ago registrations had paid a -16% and mopeds had dropped by as much as 36%. But it was a question of comparing a January still in full pandemic with a “normal” beginning of 2020 and which in addition had been up by almost 8% on 2019.

In addition, at the end of 2020 the sales of the last ones Euro4 they had been robust and consequently had an effect on those immediately following. Now the health situation has not been resolved, but it is certainly less serious, and the economic situation shows definite signs of recovery which are reflected in the purchases of some products. Among these are the two wheels, related to the mobility but to a good extent also for use in the free time.

THE data provided by ANCMA tell a January in profit compared to the same month of 2021 and with the bikes that have also grown compared to January 2020. The registrations of motorcycles and scooters have reached 13,797 units, up by 12.2% on 2021 and down by 5.6% on 2020. To keep the balance high, as we said before motorcycleparticularly those of medium displacement, with 7,756 unit and a sturdy + 23.3%. The result is still positive compared to January 2020: + 13.7%.

G.there scooterthanks to 6,041 sales, have in fact confirmed the numbers of a year ago, but have dropped by 22% compared to January 2020. Similar behavior for i mopedswhose January records say 1,684 total units and see a good number of models electrical in the standings: the first is the VMoto Soco Cux with 506 units, almost entirely for the sharing fleets.

The gain is of 47.5% on January 2021, when, however, there was a sharp decline, so much so that the fifties pay a -5.5% in January two years ago.

THEIn any case, the balance of this first month of the year is certainly good. “Despite the unknowns, the market remains very dynamic – is the comment of the president of Confindustria ANCMA Paolo Magri –“.

P.Before moving on to the charts of January’s best-selling models, let’s take a quick look at the electric segment.

There were 675 mopeds (+ 156%) and the orders from sharing companies should be considered in this strong growth.

The electric vehicles equivalent to over 50 cc were 385 (+ 73%) and the total of mopeds, scooters and electric motorcycles was at the end of 1,060 units: + 117%.

No..B. The following rankings are compiled on the basis of the registration criteria in the lists operated by individual manufacturers, or importerswhich do not use the same method in the division or merging of models with the same code but which are available in different versions.

For example, in the rankings, divided between the standard model and the Adventure model, the two BMW R1250GS, while Benelli TRK 502, Moto Guzzi V7, Ducati Multistrada 950, or Honda Africa Twin 1100, add up the sales of the two or more versions on sale.

The Top 30 Moto of January



Pos. Brand Template Segment Sales 1 BENELLI TRK 502 / TRK 502 X Enduro 336 2 BMW R 1250 GS Enduro 228 3 HONDA AFRICA TWIN Enduro 228 4 GUZZI MOTORCYCLES V7 Naked 223 5 KEEWAY RKF 125 Naked 220 6 HONDA CB 500 X Tourism 199 7 DUCATI MULTISTRADA V4 / MULTISTRADA V4 S Enduro 174 8 YAMAHA KEEP 700 Enduro 166 9 FANTIC MOTOR 125 CC ENDURO / MOTARD Enduro 145 10 BMW R 1250 GS ADVENTURE Enduro 144 11 GUZZI MOTORCYCLES V85 TT Enduro 133 12 ROYAL ENFIELD METEOR 350 Naked 130 13 HONDA CB 650 R Naked 122 14 YAMAHA MT-09 Naked 122 15 DUCATI MONSTER / MONSTER + Naked 111 16 BETA RR 2T 300 SINGLE-SEATER Enduro 107 17 DUCATI MULTISTRADA V2 / MULTISTRADA V2S Tourism 99 18 YAMAHA MT-07 Naked 87 19 KTM 300 EXC Enduro 84 20 YAMAHA TRACER 9 Tourism 84 21 MOTO MORINI X-CAPE Enduro 82 22 ZONTES ZT125-G1 Naked 77 23 HUSQVARNA 901 NORDEN Enduro 73 24 BMW S 1000 XR Enduro 72 25 FANTIC MOTOR CABALLERO 500 FLAT TRACK / SCRAMBLER / RALLY Naked 67 26 HARLEY-DAVIDSON SPORTSTER S Custom 66 27 BETA RR 4T 125 ENDURO Enduro 64 28 KTM 350 EXC-F Enduro 64 29 APRILIA TUAREG 660 Enduro 61 30 HONDA NC 750 X Enduro 60

The Top 30 Scooter of January



Pos. Brand Template Sales 1 HONDA ITALY SH 150 616 2 HONDA ITALY SH 350 520 3 HONDA ITALY SH 125 376 4 KYMCO AGILITY 125 R16 331 5 PIAGGIO BEVERLY 300 ABS 244 6 HONDA SH MODE 125 240 7 PIAGGIO BEVERLY 400 217 8 PIAGGIO VESPA GTS 300 194 9 PIAGGIO MEDLEY 125 193 10 SYM SYMPHONY 125 190 11 HONDA FORCE 350 145 12 YAMAHA TMAX 137 13 PIAGGIO LIBERTY 125 ABS 126 14 KYMCO PEOPLE S 125 115 15 PIAGGIO VESPA PRIMAVERA 125 111 16 YAMAHA XMAX 300 ninety two 17 HONDA ITALY VISION 110 91 18 HONDA X-ADV 750 88 19 HONDA FORCE 750 86 20 PEUGEOT TWEET 125 73 21 PIAGGIO MP3 300 63 22 SYM JET X 125 61 23 HONDA ITALY ADV 350 59 24 BMW C 400 GT 57 25 KYMCO AGILITY 200I R16 53 26 NIU MGT 52 27 BMW C 400 X 49 28 PIAGGIO ONE ACTIVE 48 29 SYM SYMPHONY 200 48 30 KYMCO AK 550 45

