January, the month of shooting for Fiorentina

January can be the month of shooting. The premises are excellent, starting with the arrival of a reinforcement such as Ikoné , ready to play the next match against Udinese. It was the first winter signing of all Serie A, a clear sign of the club’s new European ambitions. In January, Fiorentina will play against formations in their bracket or in the lower bracket , on the 6th he will meet Udinese, on the following Sunday he will go to Turin to challenge the grenades, on the 17th he will play against Genoa at the Franchi, on the 23rd he will go to Cagliari. In the first round against these four teams, the Viola scored full points, 12 points out of 12. But it is the whole journey of Fiorentina that suggests a generous January.

In the first round the Italian team lost 7 games, 5 times against higher level opponents (at least in terms of expectations), or Inter, Naples, Rome, Lazio and Juventus, only on two occasions did they leave the 3 team points on a lower floor, such as Venice and Empoli. The victims of his 10 victories, except for Milan and Atalanta, were teams from the second or third tier, for example he beat all three of the bottom of the table, Salernitana, Genoa and Cagliari, then Turin, Udinese, Spezia (with one of the best matches of the viola), Sampdoria and Bologna. In January, the most demanding match will be that of the Italian Cup, at Maradona against Napoli, a Napoli however halved by the sure absences of Koulibaly, Anguissa and Osimhen. Fiorentina can / must at least try.

We do not know if a replacement for Vlahovic will arrive in the January market and we do not even know if Kokorin will be sold. However, we are curious to understand how the Italian would move in the event that the Russian were to leave and only one center forward remained, Vlahovic. Curious about the possible choice of a substitute during the match, an alternative to the young Serbian, a situation that for now, fortunately for Fiorentina, has never occurred. The idea that Italian can bet on an adapted center forward is suggestive but at the same time not far from reality. Since there is no shortage of external players and they are all of an excellent level and with different characteristics (Gonzalez, Callejon, Sottil, Saponara and now also Ikoné), the Viola coach would have two possibilities: Saponara, former attacking midfielder at the time of Empoli before being adapted in the role of winger by the Italian himself in La Spezia, and perhaps Nico Gonzalez. The more Saponara than Gonzalez, the more accustomed the latter to the side lanes. How much Sarri did with Mertens in Napoli when Milik was injured and how much Sarri is still doing with Felipe Anderson in Lazio for Immobile’s injury can be a point of reference. Mertens, by becoming a center forward, turned a good career into a historic career for Napoli. Another type of maneuver would be necessary, the final phase of the action could no longer be the same and above all without Vlahovic Fiorentina would lose the spearhead of its game, but this possibility exists for now and it is better to think about it in time.