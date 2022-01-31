January updates for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, Tab S7 + and A50

A new update has arrived with the January security patches for i Samsung Galaxy A50 , Z Flip And Tab S7 +. As for the Z Flip, after the December update ad Android 12, today’s update contains only security patches. The firmware version for the 5G version is a bit larger (almost 789 MB) and is also marked with a improvement of the sgeneral tability.

Update also for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 +. As for the foldout, the tablet had already been updated to Android 12. In addition to the patches, the new update declares the January security patch And system stability improvements, with a weight of approximately 250 MB. At the moment the update seems to be present only on Tab S7 + and not on Tab S7, but they should receive it too soon.

Update also for i Galaxy A50, almost three years ago. The latest OS update for these devices was Android 11, but they continue to receive security patch. The update contains up to 43 fixes for the Android operating system itself and 19 from Samsung. Among other things, the security of the system will be updated Knox, and Wi-Fi connections e Bluetooth