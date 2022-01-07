Japan and Australia sign an ‘anti-China’ agreement to strengthen defense in the Indo-Pacific area

Japan And Australia they signed an agreement aimed at strengthening relations in the defense field. Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison he stated that the treaty “will contribute to regional stability”, with clear reference to Beijing’s military and economic expansion in the Indo-Pacific area: China is not mentioned in the document.

Just before the online summit held today with his Japanese counterpart Fumio KishidaMorrison called the agreement “a declaration of the commitment of two nations to work together to address the shared strategic security challenges we face and to contribute to a safe and stable Indo-Pacific.” “This historic treaty will provide for the first time – he added – a clear framework for greater interoperability and cooperation between our two forces”. A partnership that – he continued – reflects “our shared values, our commitment to democracy and human rights and our common interests in a Free, open and resilient Indo-Pacific“, he added.

Japan and Australia, along with the United States and India, are part of the group ‘Quad’ created with the purpose of containing Chinese expansion. Ali Wyne, senior analyst at Eurasia Group, said the treaty could lead Tokyo and Canberra to carry out joint military exercises in Japan with the United States.