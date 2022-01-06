Japan and Australia sign historic “anti-China” defense agreement – Corriere.it

Ties between Canberra and Tokyo strengthened in the face of Beijing’s military and economic ambitions in the Indo-Pacific region

Japan and Australia have signed a “historical” treatise which strengthens them defense cooperation, ensuring a regional stability of its own as China continues to expand its military and economic influence. Although the prime minister of Australia Scott Morrison, speaking before the signing, did not mention Beijing the treaty is seen by all as another key step in the strengthening ties between Canberra and Tokyo in the face of China’s ambitions in the Indo-Pacific region.

Ahead of an online summit with its counterpart Japanese Fumio Kishida, the premier called this agreement «an affirmation of the commitment of the two nations a work together to address strategic security challenges shared and to contribute to a safe and stable Indo-Pacific. This historic treatise will for the first time provide a clear picture for one greater interoperability and cooperation between our two forces “. The partnership, Morrison added, reflects “our shared values, our commitment to democracy and human rights, and our common interests in a free, open and resilient Indo-Pacific”