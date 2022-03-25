Japan and Saudi Arabia qualified for the World Cup

The Asian Qualifiers for the Qatar World Cup 2022 already had two tickets secured for Iran and South Korea and the other two were defined this Thursday. Japan and Saudi Arabia achieved the direct ticket to the World Cup in Qatar thanks to the victory of the Japanese team in Sydney (0-2) with two goals at the last minute by Kaoru Mitoma, forward of the revelation of Belgian football, Royale Union Saint-Gilloise .

Mitoma rewarded the superiority of Hajime Moriyasu’s team in the final stretch of the match, which he reached with the score at Accor Stadium level when he had deserved much more per game and chances.

Japan beat Australia and qualified EFE

A cross shot after Miki Yamane’s death pass, in the 89th minute, and a low shot from the striker himself, after a brilliant personal action, which Real Sociedad goalkeeper Matt Ryan could not hold, launched Japan to their seventh consecutive World Cup final phase and Saudi Arabia sixth in its history and second in a row after its presence in Russia 2018.

Japan leads group B with 21 points, compared to 19 for Saudi Arabia (this afternoon they will face China), unattainable for Australia, which will have to play its presence in the World Cup in a tie against the third in group A, which for the moment is the United Arab Emirates, and then in the intercontinental playoff to the fifth of Conmebol.

There are already, therefore, 17 classified teams. In addition to the ‘samurai blues’ and the Saudis, Qatar (host), Brazil, Germany, France, Spain, Belgium, Argentina, South Korea, Serbia, Denmark, Croatia, England, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Iran had their ticket. .

The Japanese were superior in the rain in Sydney to the ‘Socceroos’, who trusted their fate to quick transitions to try to surprise the network of their rivals, who opted for combinative football and order.

Although the local team had the occasional occasion, the clearest were Japan’s. Liverpool striker Takumi Minamino found himself on the woodwork twice in the first half and once, after a spectacular movement inside the box, he shot wide. Neither the ‘red’ attacker nor his team could believe it.

The tie brought him closer to the World Cup but he would have had to endorse it with other tables on the last day against Vietnam. He knew how to handle the match aware of the bullet that was left in the chamber. Therefore, he was patient until he found the way to the goal, which came with Mitoma’s success at the end.

Saudi Arabia, who will visit China this afternoon, will only play in this match and in the next one against Australia the first place in the group to which Japan also aspires. The ‘Socceroos’ will have a sad trip to Jeddah, without options but with the obligation to prepare now for the tie that gives access to the playoffs.