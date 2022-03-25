Japan and Saudi Arabia qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

AFP

Japan qualified this Thursday for the World Cup in Qatar-2022 by defeating Australia 2-0 in Sydney, a victory that incidentally caused the ticket to the World Cup for Saudi Arabia.

In this way, they are already 17 teams qualified for the next World Cupwhich is scheduled to open on November 21 and the final Dec. 18. Yet 15 places left to be attributed.

A Kaoru Mitoma doublewho came on from the bench, in the last minutes of the game (89′ and 90’+4) assured the Blue Samurai one of the first two places in group B in the Asia classification zone. At the same time, Saudi Arabia can no longer be reached by the Australian ‘Socceroos’.

But all is not lost for Australia, supported this Thursday by 42,000 spectators in their stadium in the rain. The ocean giant his presence in the World Cup will be played in two playoffs.

For Japan is about its seventh consecutive presence in a World Cup. The Japanese team reached the Round of 16 in Russia, where they lost 3-2 to Belgium.

Trained by the French Herve Renardthe saudiwho said goodbye in the first round at Russia 2018 -third in their bracket behind Uruguay and Russia- will play their world sixth at his Qatari neighbor’s house.