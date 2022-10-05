News

Japan calls for evacuation of residents fired by North Korean missile

Photo of Zach Zach1 hour ago
0 4 1 minute read

Japan urged on Tuesday to evacuate residents of two northern regions to safety after the launch of a ballistic missile by North Korea.

“Missile information. Missile information. North Korea appears to have launched a missile. Please evacuate inside buildings or underground,” said the government in an alert launched on Tuesday at 07:29 (22:29 GMT on Monday).

The missile launched today by North Korea In its last weapons test, it flew over the north of the Japanese archipelago, as announced by the Japanese authorities.

The missile was fired at around 7:30 a.m. local time on Tuesday (22:30 GMT on Monday) into the Pacific Ocean. Japanaccording to the South Korean Army, while the Government Japanese pointed out that it has fallen in an unspecified point of the sea, after having activated the civil alert in the prefectures of Hokkaido and Aomori, the northernmost of the archipelago.

AFP is a major global information agency that offers fast, verified and comprehensive coverage.

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach1 hour ago
0 4 1 minute read

Related Articles

Woman kills her sister for flirting with her boyfriend

8 mins ago

Miss Crimea 2022 fined for patriotic song

19 mins ago

Americans double the probability of being incarcerated compared to undocumented immigrants

30 mins ago

20 manatees detected on the north coast of the country

40 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button