Japan, collapse of covid cases “Blame the mutations” / Study “Virus killed itself”

In Japan, covid is self-extinguishing, practically eliminating by itself. To support this hypothesis, quite interesting and suggestive, and at the same time fascinating, is a group of researchers from the National Institute of Genetics and the University of Niigata, according to which the constant mutations would have effectively killed the covid. Mauro Minelli, immunologist and responsible for Southern Italy of the Foundation for Personalized Medicine, commented to the microphones of the Huffington Post: “The hypothesis of the Japanese research brings out for the first time the weaknesses of Covid-19: the virus that we thought invulnerable, by dint of mutation, he got entangled in his own evolutionary mutations, with the result of freezing himself. It is a precedent to be taken into consideration, also for the purposes of scientific research and immunoprophylaxis “.

Professor Itsuro Inoue, head of research at the National Institute of Genetics and Niigata University, speaking with The Japan Times, better specified the results reached by his research group, arguing that: “The Delta variant in Japan was highly transmissible and had supplanted the other variants. But we believe that as mutations accumulated, eventually the virus became defective and was no longer able to replicate. Considering that the cases have not increased, we think that at some point it has gone towards natural extinction due to the mutations ”.

JAPAN, INFECTIONS IN STRONG DECREASE: “THE DELTA VARIANT HAS ACCOMULATED TOO MANY MUTATIONS”

Beyond vaccinations (in Japan 76.1% of the population is immunized with double dose), and the rigid anti-contagion measures, according to the researchers would be precisely this mechanism of “self-elimination”, to justify the conspicuous decline in infections in recent months. Suffice it to say that in August there were 25 thousand positives on the Japanese island, while today there are only a few hundred, a goal achieved without particular restrictive measures. Viruses usually mutate and often become more aggressive, see the covid passed from the Wuhan strain to the English one, then Indian, becoming more and more contagious, but in some cases these metamorphoses can be counterproductive. “The researchers of the Japanese National Institute of Genetics and Niigata University – explains Minelli – think that Delta has accumulated too many mutations in the nsp14 protein, responsible for correcting copying errors during viral replication. Malfunctioning of the protein would have triggered the viral agent’s self-destruction. It is not an absolute novelty: it is a known mechanism but which in this case, if the hypothesis were confirmed, would have the primacy of having made the weak points of the coronavirus manifest “.

JAPAN, COVID CASES COLLAPSE: “BUT IN EUROPE AND ITALY …”

Japanese researchers have come to this conclusion analyzing in detail the Delta variant and discovering that the genetic diversity hidden in it it was much smaller than that of the Alfa variant: in short, the virus had undergone an evolutionary block due to an excessive accumulation of mutations. But self-extinction is also desirable in Europe and Italy? According to Minelli, the answer would be negative: “This is a less probable scenario considering that a lower number of mutations affecting nsp14 have been found abroad than that observed in Japan. The hypothetical evolutionary block that occurred in the Asian country would be desirable, but at the moment there may not be the conditions to expect a replica of the Japanese phenomenon “.

It is also difficult to understand what will happen after the Delta variant, but according to Minelli: “the scenarios could be different, but I believe that the more realistic evolution could be a ‘refinement’ of the virus, aimed at acquiring greater resistance to drugs and the vaccine. But to do this the virus needs ‘incubators’ in which to multiply and change our weapon to prevent it is the vaccine: only in this way can we anticipate Covid and neutralize its ability to replicate and change. This is what we can do in our part of the world, obviously what happens in other continents should not be underestimated. For example, Africa, where the drama of vaccination delays is still great, continues to be a great incubator for the virus ”.

