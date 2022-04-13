Health

Japan detects first Covid case with combined omicron XE variant | The World | D.W.

Photo of Zach Zach13 hours ago
0 26 4 minutes read

Japan detected its first case of COVID with the omicron XE variant in an asymptomatic woman who landed on March 26 at Tokyo’s Narita airport from the United States, the Ministry of Health reported on Tuesday (04.12.2022).

The woman, in her thirties and who had received the two-dose guideline of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer, did not present any symptoms and had embarked with the regulatory negative test to enter the Asian country, but her test in the airport gave a positive result.

The patient was isolated in an accommodation designated by government authorities until she completed her quarantine, according to information provided by the authorities.

Genetic sequencing analyzes from the National Institute of Diseases determined that the woman’s samples corresponded to the omicron XE variant, a combination of the original BA.1 strain and the BA.2 subvariant that occurs when someone contracts both at the same time. and that it is more contagious, although its severity is under study.

“It is necessary to collect more information to determine its characteristics of spread and the severity of the disease. We will closely monitor the movement of this mutation and will carry out tests while we listen to the scientific information that comes out and observe the situation in other countries,” he said today. Japanese government spokesman, Hirokazu Matsuno, when asked at a press conference.

Matsuno noted that while they will remain vigilant, the case has been detected at the airport, “but has not yet been detected within Japan” at the community level.

The Japanese archipelago “is currently in a period of transition to normality” after the lifting of anticovid measures in mid-March, said Matsuno, who assured that the authorities are following the evolution of the epidemic situation in the country, where the reduction of covid cases has stagnated.

Japan reported more than 337,000 new covid cases last week, a slight increase from the previous week. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the country has registered more than 7 million infections and 28,697 deaths linked to the pathogen.

The omicron XE combo variant was first identified in the UK last January. Until last April 5, some 1,100 cases of this variant had been detected in that country, less than 1% of the infections in the territory.

gs (efe, Asahi Shimbun)

  • A guard in a protective suit stands at the entrance to a fenced neighborhood in Beijing.

    Omicron spreads in China

    strict lockdowns

    Chinese authorities have reacted to the rise in infections by enforcing a lockdown in some regions. Extensive curfews, coupled with mass coronavirus testing and school closures, are expected to slow the spread of the virus. Health officials on Tuesday recorded nearly 4,800 new infections nationwide.

  • A man walks through an empty square in Shanghai.

    Omicron spreads in China

    empty squares

    The harsh restrictions affect more and more regions of China and also apply to the economic metropolis of Shanghai (photo). But, meanwhile, complaints about unequal and arbitrary provisions are increasing in volume. Criticism, yes, is quickly deleted from social networks, according to the Reuters news agency.

  • Patients outside the Caritas Medical Center in Hog ​​Kong.

    Omicron spreads in China

    Numerous infections and deaths in Hong Kong

    Hong Kong experienced a sharp increase in infections a few weeks ago. Many patients had to be hospitalized and the number of deaths related to COVID-19 set new records.

  • Before the doors of the Kowloon mosque, the shoes of the people who enter to get vaccinated accumulate.

    Omicron spreads in China

    Vaccination center in a mosque

    To strengthen the immunization of citizens, more vaccinations are carried out. Vaccination is also given at the Kowloon Mosque, the second oldest and the largest in Hong Kong. Before its doors the shoes of the people who enter the temple willing to be vaccinated accumulate.

  • A worker in front of a fence in a Shanghai neighborhood.

    Omicron spreads in China

    Blocked streets in Shanghai

    Although the contagion figures in Shanghai are relatively low compared to what happens internationally, some neighborhoods in the city have been fenced off and the inhabitants have to undergo massive coronavirus tests. Also the Disney theme park in Shanghai closed indefinitely on Monday (21.3.2022).

  • A man with a mask.

    Omicron spreads in China

    waiting for improvement

    In social networks, some affected relate their experiences. For example, a user tells the Weibo messaging service: “Hong Kong, Shanghai and Shenzhen have three different models to combat the pandemic. Hong Kong is the worst, but it will be the first to open; Shenzhen is the most cash and the one in Shanghai is perhaps the most exhausting and even the most unfortunate.

  • A woman on a bicycle, wearing a mask, in Beijing.

    Omicron spreads in China

    living with the pandemic

    While in Europe there is talk of a broad relaxation of measures, despite high infection rates, in China many people have to live with severe restrictions, despite low contagion figures.

  • Health personnel distribute food in a quarantine center.

    Omicron spreads in China

    Isolation of infected

    Many people who have been infected must spend their isolated quarantines in special centers for this purpose. However, in Hong Kong, the “zero COVID” strategy does not seem to work. Yuen Kwok-Yung, a government adviser and professor at the University of Hong Kong, estimates that 2.5 million of the 7.5 million inhabitants have already been infected.

  • A boy in a luggage cart at Hong Kong airport.

    Omicron spreads in China

    Hong Kong changes strategy

    Although contagion levels remain high, Hong Kong plans to relax some restrictions. In April, the landing bans for flights from eight countries, including the United States, France and the United Kingdom, are expected to be lifted. It is also planned to shorten quarantine periods for arriving travellers. And schools have resumed face-to-face classes.

    Author: Ulrike Schulze


Source link

Photo of Zach Zach13 hours ago
0 26 4 minutes read

Related Articles

Palmi, the Tonnara will become the Calabrian capital of outdoor fitness

6 mins ago

Covid, Iss: thanks to vaccines 8 million cases and 150 thousand deaths have been avoided

19 mins ago

Medi-Cal 2022: what is the minimum income you must have to apply

24 mins ago

here are some useful tips for not gaining weight

31 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button