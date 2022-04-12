Japan detects its first case of covid with the combined variant omicron XE

Japan has detected its first case of covid with the omicron XE variant in an asymptomatic woman who landed on March 26 at Tokyo’s Narita airport from the United States, the Ministry of Health reported.

The woman, in her thirties and who had received the two-dose guideline of the covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer, did not present any symptoms and had embarked with the regulatory negative test to enter the Asian country, but her test in the airport returned a positive result.

The patient was isolated in an accommodation designated by government authorities until she completed her quarantine, according to information provided by the authorities.

Genetic sequencing analyzes from the National Institute of Diseases determined that the woman’s samples corresponded to the omicron XE variant, a combination of the original BA.1 strain and the BA.2 subvariant that occurs when someone contracts both at the same time. and that it is more contagious, although its severity is under study.

“More information needs to be collected to determine its spread characteristics and the severity of the disease. We will closely monitor the movement of this mutation and carry out tests while we listen to the scientific information that comes out and observe the situation in other countries, ”said the Japanese government spokesman, Hirokazu Matsuno, when asked at a press conference.

Matsuno noted that while they will remain vigilant, the case has been detected at the airport, “but has not yet been detected within Japan” at the community level.

The Japanese archipelago “is currently in a period of transition to normality” after the lifting of anticovid measures in mid-March, said Matsuno, who assured that the authorities are following the evolution of the epidemic situation in the country, where the reduction of covid cases has stagnated.

Japan recorded more than 337,000 new covid cases last week, a slight increase from the previous week.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the country has registered more than 7 million infections and 28,697 deaths linked to the pathogen.

The combined omicron XE variant was first identified in the UK last January. Until last April 5, some 1,100 cases of this variant had been detected in that country, less than 1% of the infections in the territory.