Friday 6 May 2022 – 12:54 pm

Japan is considering readmission of tourists starting in June

Nikkei: you could start with organized tours

Rome, May 6 (askanews) – Japan could start readmitting foreign tourists starting next June. Nikkei shimbun writes it today.



The Japanese government, according to the economic newspaper, will take the final decision on lifting the ban on tourist visas in two weeks, when the toll of coronavirus infections during the holidays of the so-called Golden Week, in which the Japanese usually concentrate their travels, will be known .





Japan celebrated national holidays on April 29 and May 3 to May 5, and many companies have granted their employees holidays over these weekends. Millions of Japanese travel to return to their places of origin during this period. This tradition has been an opportunity this year to check the Covid measures, recently relaxed.One option that is being considered – according to the Nikkei – is to leave by authorizing group tours, which are easier for travel agencies and authorities to manage.The maximum limit of the number of authorized admissions per day will also be changed. One idea is to increase the share from the current 10,000 to 20,000 for the time being.The government is also considering accepting tourists from the US, Europe and Asia under certain conditions.Foreign nationals can now enter Japan for business and other limited purposes, subject to the supervision of the relevant company or organization.Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in a speech in London yesterday that Japan will further ease its border control measures in June. However, he did not provide any particular details.The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism assigns international landing and take-off slots to All Nippon Airways (ANA), Japan Airlines (JAL) and foreign airlines based on the maximum number of incoming participants. Officials plan to increase them as tourists begin to return to the country.Currently, aside from those who were previously in certain designated countries or regions, such as Russia and South Korea, people entering Japan who have received three doses of the vaccine are not required to quarantine if they test negative for the novel coronavirus. . The same framework should be put in place for tourists.Pfizer, Moderna, and some other vaccines are recognized by Japan; those made in China are not. Prior to 2020, Chinese tourists were a major source of revenue for the Rising Sun, but Chinese tourism is likely to continue to experience difficulties in entering Japan.South Koreans are also currently subject to some restrictions due to the Covid situation in their country.All arrivals to Japan are currently being tested. Government officials – according to the Nikkei – intend to explore the possibility of waivers for some countries.The number of foreign tourists arriving in Japan had started to increase substantially since 2013. By 2019, the country had come to welcome 31.88 million tourists, with revenues of 46.1 billion dollars, which placed Japan in seventh place in the world in terms of revenues from foreign tourism.Covid however pushed the government to ban visitors in 2020 and a year later there were only 240,000. This put tour operators, restaurants and other commercial and hospitality businesses in serious trouble.With the yen falling to its lowest level against the dollar in 20 years, incoming tourists may have greater spending power.The United States, the EU countries and the Asian countries have reopened their borders one after another. Britain now also accepts unvaccinated visitors, while Singapore has lifted almost all entry restrictions for tourists from overseas.More than 50% of the Japanese population has received the vaccine booster, a ratio higher than that of the United States and close to that of the European average.Although thousands of people continue to be recently infected every day in Tokyo and other Japanese cities, more and more experts are starting to say that easing border controls to some extent shouldn’t cause any ill effects, although the country’s medical system it should be monitored to prevent it from being overloaded.

SHARE ON:













