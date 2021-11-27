Japan is preparing for the digital currency: experimentation to start in the coming months

The Japan has decided to take a significant and concrete step towards the development of a digital currency. The Reuters news agency says that a consortium involving about seventy Japanese companies intends to launch a yen-based cryptocurrency over the next year.

The project, which temporarily goes under the name of “DCJPY“(Digital Currency Japan Yen), will be supported by the country’s three major financial institutions: Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Mizuho Financial Group and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in fact, they declared at a press conference that they had started a phase of comparison since last year aimed at investigating the possibilities of building a shared infrastructure for digital payments.

It is not only the presence of three giants of the financial sector of the Rising Sun that represents an element of particular credibility of the project, but also the fact that among the other members of the consortium there are realities such as East Japan Railway Company, Japan Post Bank, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp, and Kansai Electric Power Company. The shared goal is to start a test phase of the new digital currency over the next few months.

It should be noted, however, that this is a project independent of the work that the Central Bank of Japan is carrying out for the creation of a Digital yen. The people of the Rising Sun, on the other hand, love the use of cash and even recently about 80% of all retail transactions in the country have been settled with the use of banknotes and coins: the push towards the ‘use of digital cash could allow the country to initiate that transaction towards a cashless economy that the government has been trying to trigger for some time.