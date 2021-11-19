Japan, Kishida’s bet to revive the economy: maxi-plan worth 430 billion euros

STR via Getty Images Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks to the media at his office in Tokyo on November 19, 2021. – Japan OUT (Photo by JIJI PRESS / AFP) / Japan OUT (Photo by STR / JIJI PRESS / AFP via Getty Images)

The new Japanese government led by Fumio Kishida will spend a record figure of 56 trillion yen (430 billion euros) for a maxi incentive plan designed to stimulate the recovery of the third largest economy in the world. With this plan we want to “reassure the Japanese people and give them hope,” said the premier in a televised speech.

Rising to power in early October and buoyed by his party’s huge success in the October 31 legislative elections, Kishida (PLD, conservative right) has put economic recovery at the top of his priorities. The country’s economy contracted in real terms of 3 percent annually and 0.8 percent quarterly in the period between July and September, due to the state of emergency linked to the Covid-19 pandemic and the decline in exports – especially those of cars – due to the global shortage of microchips. But a strong rebound is expected from the fourth quarter, thanks in particular to the marked improvement in the health situation in the country since September, linked to a high vaccination rate: almost 76% of the population has now received two doses of the Covid vaccine. The latest bulletin from the health authorities, released yesterday, reported only 163 new cases throughout the country, against the peak of over 25,000 recorded in August.

Kishida intends to take advantage of this favorable wind to maximize the impact of his recovery plan, which is in line with former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s ‘Abenomics’ (Kishida was his foreign minister from 2012 to 2017).

The new program represents the equivalent of about 10% of Japan’s GDP, and even more by including the additional loans from private funds it is expected to bring, bringing its total to 79 trillion yen (over 600 billion euros), according to Kishida. “We have been able to put together economic measures that will reopen society after the pandemic,” assured the premier.

The central part of the provision is aid to small and medium-sized enterprises, contributions for innovation and decarbonisation and expenditure on welfare.

Among the most anticipated measures is the distribution of an individual bonus of 100,000 yen (about 770 euros) for young people aged 18 and over and for people living in precarious conditions, and a voucher to all minors of 18 years in families with an annual income of less than 9.6 million yen, a plan with an estimated cost of 2 trillion yen. Experts, however, warn that the effectiveness of these tools in increasing consumption is not so obvious. Already in 2020 – recalls the AGI – the Japanese government had assigned a bonus of 100,000 yen to all residents, who, however, had used it mainly to save. Therefore, “don’t expect sprees” from the Japanese with the new bonus, research firm Capital Economics warned in a statement.

“It is a huge plan but its impact on GDP appears limited”, estimated Hideo Kumano, economist at the Daiichi Life Research Institute, according to whom the allowance granted to children responds more to a “political” logic than to a strictly economic one.

Different is the case of the voice of the plan intended to support the revitalization of domestic tourism, severely affected by the pandemic and by persistent border restrictions (currently foreign tourists are still forbidden to enter Japan). “This part could be the most significant in terms of positive impact on the economy,” said Junichi Makino, an economist at Smbc Nikko Securities. Subsidies are foreseen to support consumption, the hotel and restaurant sector; Financial aid is also planned for small and medium-sized enterprises affected by the crisis.

“To create a positive cycle of growth and distribution, to relaunch the country’s economy and society, we need to invest in people,” the prime minister said at a press conference. “We will set up a virtuous circle of investments and growth, giving priority to people and the redistribution of wealth. To do this, it will not be possible to delegate this rebalancing function to the markets, but public and private in concert will have to take charge of managing this process ”, he declared.

Despite the very high Japanese public debt (currently 256.9% of GDP according to the International Monetary Fund), the government should have no problems in borrowing to finance the maxi stimulus plan, given that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) maintains a policy ultra-accommodative monetary policy and buys all the Japanese government bonds necessary to keep its yields around 0%.

Kishida intends to have Parliament adopt an additional budget necessary to finance the plan by the end of December. The prime minister has promised swift action, with an eye on the international economy. The decline in automobile exports led to a contraction in corporate investment and exports, respectively minus 3.8 percent and minus 2.1 percent year-on-year. The wholesale price index rose 8 percent annually in October, an unprecedented figure for 40 years. The sharp rise in the price index comes in conjunction with a similar rise in producer prices in China, in a regional context marked by widespread supply chain bottlenecks.

The challenge now is to use the vaccine advantage to get the economy off the ground. The premises are good: with 75.7% of the population vaccinated with two doses, Japan is now first among the G7 countries for the number of people vaccinated, followed by Canada and Italy. Except that while in Italy the contagion has started to run again, Japan is preparing to start the campaign for the third doses with an increasingly flat curve.