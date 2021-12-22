Japan, McDonald’s rationed fries due to covid

Small portions only, for the fries sold in three thousand McDonald’s in Japan. This was decided by the largest fast food company in the world to tackle the potato shortage due to the pandemic coronavirus on the one hand and floods in Canada on the other. “McDonald’s Japan will temporarily limit sales of medium and large fries as a measure to ensure that customers can continue to enjoy McDonald’s fries, ” the company told the BBC.” Customers will still be able to order fries. small in all our restaurants. To date, there have been no interruptions in supply, “he added. In a note it reads that” due to large-scale flooding near the Port of Vancouver and the global supply chain crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, there are delays in the supply of potatoes “.

Those used by McDonald’s in Japan are in fact potatoes from the Canadian port of Vancouver. French fries rationing will remain in effect until the end of the year. Japan is the largest Asian market for US frozen potato products. McDonald’s suffered a similar problem in December 2014 due to an industrial dispute involving 20,000 dock workers, terminal operators and shipping companies in 29 US West Coast ports that caused a shortage of French fries. On that occasion, the company decided to import a thousand tons of frozen potato chips by air.