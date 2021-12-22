Business

Japan, McDonald’s rationed fries due to covid

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman8 mins ago
0 10 1 minute read

Small portions only, for the fries sold in three thousand McDonald’s in Japan. This was decided by the largest fast food company in the world to tackle the potato shortage due to the pandemic coronavirus on the one hand and floods in Canada on the other. “McDonald’s Japan will temporarily limit sales of medium and large fries as a measure to ensure that customers can continue to enjoy McDonald’s fries, ” the company told the BBC.” Customers will still be able to order fries. small in all our restaurants. To date, there have been no interruptions in supply, “he added. In a note it reads that” due to large-scale flooding near the Port of Vancouver and the global supply chain crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, there are delays in the supply of potatoes “.

Those used by McDonald’s in Japan are in fact potatoes from the Canadian port of Vancouver. French fries rationing will remain in effect until the end of the year. Japan is the largest Asian market for US frozen potato products. McDonald’s suffered a similar problem in December 2014 due to an industrial dispute involving 20,000 dock workers, terminal operators and shipping companies in 29 US West Coast ports that caused a shortage of French fries. On that occasion, the company decided to import a thousand tons of frozen potato chips by air.

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman8 mins ago
0 10 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Elon Musk, the sensational tweet: “I give up everything”

2 weeks ago

Have you run out of electricity? With this accessory you may not be left on foot

November 5, 2021

Spa bonus, chaos on bookings: they resume on Tuesday

November 8, 2021

Current account, watch out for the new limits: what changes from 2022

7 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button