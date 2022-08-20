Japan on the big screen in Hollywood in “Bullet Train” – Mundodehoy.com

“Bullet Train” is a star-studded film that is heading towards its viewers at full speed, after four months of waiting, we can finally enjoy it on the big screen. The film is directed by the talented David Leitch, who previously worked at John Wick, Atomic Blonde Y deadpool 2, so Leitch is no stranger to action movies.

This comedy-action-thriller film is based on the popular Japanese thriller novel by Kōtarō Isaka, called Maria Bettle, which was adapted into a play in Japan and now it’s Hollywood’s turn to present their interpretation.

The plot unfolds inside a high-speed Japanese bullet train called shinkansen heading from Tokyo to the city of Kyoto, the ancient capital of Japan; so, in some scenes of the trip, the colossus Mount Fuji can be seen in all its splendor.

The adventure begins in Tokyo, the city with the largest metropolitan area in the world and a population of almost 14 million inhabitants, It is a city where the vast majority of the population uses public transport to be able to reach any part of it quickly and efficiently. In Tokyo, this transportation system allows you to reach any part of the city without the need to use a car.

In fact, the busiest pedestrian crossing on the planet it is located just outside Shibuya Station, where about 2,500 people from all directions cross at the same time; its organization and functionality make this crossover look like magic.

Leaving Tokyo, on the way to Kyoto, the shinkansen It passes very close to the iconic Mount Fuji, allowing its passengers to see the sacred volcano in all its splendor from the comfort of their train seats. In addition to the above, hiking fans have the option of climbing the Mount Fuji during the summer and although it is clearly not an easy task, you will be rewarded with an unforgettable sunrise from the top of the volcano.

If you are not passionate about hiking, you can opt for visit the town of Hakone, one of the villages onsen Japan’s most famous; where you can enjoy a spectacular view of Mount Fuji among nature.

Kyoto, the destination where the train is headed, is a city that still preserves the traditions and ways of life of the past, including Japan’s most famous festivals, such as the Gion festival, with more than a thousand years of history. Kyoto boasts some of the most famous temples in all of Japan, including Kinkaku-ji, which is covered entirely in gold, and the 5-story Yasaka Pagoda, an unusual sight among the remaining pagodas.

An essential visit for those interested in knowing the history of Japan, its ancient traditions, gastronomy and culture. Kyoto is an unmissable place, from which its visitors do not want to leave once they are captivated by its charms.

The shinkansen, which travels at speeds of up to 320 km/h, is known for its punctuality, comfort (relatively quiet cars with wide seats and always facing forward), safety (there is no record of a fatal accident in its history) and efficiency. It has a food and beverage service system, so if you forgot to buy a ekiben (packed lunch boxes that you can buy at the stations to enjoy on the trip) before boarding the train, there is nothing to worry about, because the service on board will not disappoint you.

For passengers looking for a more comfortable and luxurious experience, as in many other trains in Japan, there are the “green cars”, which require a special passage ticket that is a little more expensive (¥19,000 yen – $2,800 pesos) compared to the ¥13,000 yen ($1,900 pesos) for the standard ticket.

Although there are not many passengers on board on the train in the film, the reality of the Japanese bullet train is different; since it is estimated that, on average, eThis train transports 75,000 passengers a day from Tokyo Station to the rest of Japan.

Among those present are 5 assassins; one of them is Kimura, a recovering alcoholic who sets out to eliminate the person who put his son in a coma, Tangerine and Lemon are the team with the mission to rescue the son of a kidnapped gangster. Ladybug is the down-on-his-luck assassin whose mission always goes wrong, and Prince, who appears to be an innocent student when he’s actually a low-key sociopath.

By twists of fate, the 5 assassins find themselves simultaneously on the same Japanese bullet train, soon realizing that their missions are somehow connected.

The cast of the film guarantees that it will be an entertaining production, since it has the presence of popular faces in Hollywood, Brad Pitt in the role of Ladybug, JoeyKing, A face on the popular teen series The Kissing Booth, he plays one of the supporting roles as Prince. Andrew Kōji Y Aaron Taylor Johnson they were selected to play the roles of Kimura and Tangerine, respectively.

Brian Tyree Henry he was cast in the role of Lemon; Zazie Beetz was in charge of interpreting Hornet, while Masi Oka, Michael Shannon, Logan Lerman Y Hiroyuki Sanada they also joined the existing cast.

To the delight of the public, the popular singer bad bunny was announced as one of the faces to appear on screen.

Similarly, it was announced that Sandra Bullock would join the cast to replace Lady Gaga, who had to leave the film for reasons of agenda with the film “House of Gucci”.

If you have never had the opportunity to enjoy a tour in shinkansen, this film will allow you to experience a trip at more than 320 kilometers per hourin addition to the action that the 5 assassins trying to complete their mission provide.

Even so, there is nothing that compares to a trip in a shinkansen when traveling to Japan, so when you visit the island and want to go from Tokyo to Kyoto, or other Japanese cities, don’t forget to buy your JapanRail Passwith which you can get on as many times as you want shinkansen and tour Japan as quickly and efficiently as possible.

DZ