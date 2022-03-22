Japan opposes Russia leaving WWII peace treaty talks

Putin could be in trouble if his troops don’t advance, analyst says 1:53

(Reuters) –Japan reacted angrily on Tuesday after Russia pulled out of peace treaty talks with Japan and froze joint economic projects related to the disputed Kuril Islands due to sanctions imposed by Tokyo over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Russia and Japan have yet to formally end World War II hostilities due to the standoff over islands off Japan’s northernmost island, Hokkaido, known in Russia as the Kuriles and in Japan as the Northern Territories. The islands were taken over by the Soviets at the end of World War II.

“Under the current conditions, Russia has no intention of continuing negotiations with Japan on a peace treaty,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement, citing Japan’s “openly unfriendly positions and attempts to harm Japan’s interests.” our country”.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he strongly opposed Russia’s decision, calling it “unfair” and “completely unacceptable.”

“This whole situation has been created by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and Russia’s response of pushing this into Japan-Russia relations is extremely unfair and completely unacceptable,” he said, adding that Japan’s attitudes towards seeking a peace treaty had not changed and that he had protested the Russian move.

“Japan must resolutely continue to sanction Russia in cooperation with the rest of the world,” he added.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said his country had lodged a protest with the Russian ambassador in Tokyo.

In response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Japan last week announced plans to revoke Russia’s most-favored-nation status for trade, expand the scope of the asset freeze against Russian elites, and ban imports of certain products.

Announcing the measures last week, Kishida said Japan will also work with international aid agencies to deliver food and medicine to Ukrainians. He added that Japan had started accepting evacuees from Ukraine and asked for the people’s support.

Last year, President Vladimir Putin said both Tokyo and Moscow wanted to maintain good relations and called their failure to reach a peace deal absurd.

Russia has also withdrawn from talks with Japan on joint business projects in the Kuril Islands and has ended the visa waiver for Japanese citizens, according to the statement.