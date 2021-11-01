Japan, premier Kishida announces victory in the elections – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – TOKYO, 01 NOV – Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida declared victory today after the ruling coalition maintained a parliamentary majority above expectations in the parliamentary elections held yesterday. “It was a very difficult ballot,” Kishida said. But voters have shown they want a “stable government” of the outgoing majority to shape the country’s future, he added.



The conservative party in Japan maintains a majority in parliament while reducing its sphere of influence, punished by a tired electorate eager to see a renewal at the top of politics, but still too undecided on the extent of the transformation.



To revive his leadership, Kishida said he intends to attend the United Nations World Climate Conference in Glasgow and schedule a meeting in the United States with President Joe Biden, to restore visibility to the anti-Beijing version of the security treaty.



The reaction of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, which ended the first session of the month, after the electoral result, registered a rise of 2.61%. (HANDLE).

