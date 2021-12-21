Japan returns to apply the death penalty: three sentences were carried out. It hadn’t happened since 2019
After three years Japan returns to carry out death sentences. It is about three inmates accused of multiple homicide: a man of 65 years old convicted of the murder of seven family members in 2004, and two men, of 54 And 44 years old, convicted of double murder in 2003. This was announced by the agency Kyodo citing sources from the Ministry of Justice. L’opposition accused the government of choosing this time of year for executions in order to reduce criticism, as parliamentary activities are suspended. The Minister of Justice Yoshihisa Furukawa stated that the three detainees had committed “extremely horrific” crimes and believed the appropriate penalty.
The executions are conducted in secrecy in Japan, where inmates are not informed of their whereabouts until the morning of the day of their hanging. From 2007 the country has started to pay public names of people executed and the details of their crimes. I am 107 people detained today on death row in Japan. The country has maintained the death penalty despite growing international pressure, arguing that it is necessary to respond to victims and above all as a deterrent. Together with the States United, Japan is the only country of the G7 to provide for the death penalty in its legal system.
