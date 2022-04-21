Games

Japan Sales of the Week: 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Debuts in 2nd Position (4/21/22)

Like every week, we bring you the week’s sales in Japan offered by Famitsu. The information has been shared a few minutes ago.

As we can see, Kirby and the Forgotten Land remains the best seller of the week, although the premiere of 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim also stands out in second position. For its part, Nintendo Switch also remains the best-selling platform with the OLED model in first place.

We leave you with the tops:

This Week’s Game Sales (Total Game Sales)

  1. [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 38,234 (589,200)
  2. [NSW] 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (ATLUS, 04/14/22) – 27,199 (New)
  3. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 13,137 (4,567,753)
  4. [NSW] Winning Post 9 2022 (Koei Tecmo, 04/14/22) – 12,704 (New)
  5. [NSW] Battle Spirits: Connected Battlers (FuRyu, 04/14/22) – 10,764 (New)
  6. [PS4] Winning Post 9 2022 (Koei Tecmo, 04/14/22) – 9,421 (New)
  7. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 9,141 (2,604,603)
  8. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 07/12/18) – 6,643 (4,847,161)
  9. [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Arceus (The Pokemon Company, 01/28/22) – 6,444 (2,223,120)
  10. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 5,064 (3,122,541)

Console sales this week (total console sales)

  1. Switch OLED Model – 27,303 (1,586,746)
  2. Switch – 22,430 (18,198,894)
  3. Switch Lite – 10,556 (4,680,086)
  4. PlayStation 5 – 10,033 (1,320,684)
  5. Xbox Series X – 3,027 (95,920)
  6. Xbox Series S – 2,715 (83,219)
  7. PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 1,226 (229,982)
  8. New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 224 (1,185,067)
  9. PlayStation 4–15 (7,819,433)

What do you think? Is it what you expected? Leave it in the comments.

