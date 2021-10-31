World

Japan, stabs 10 people on a train in Tokyo: 20-year-old arrested

James Reno
The assailant, described as a man of around 20, was arrested at the scene of the attack. According to reports from the Reuters news agency, it was disguised as the Joker. The television and social media images showed the rescuers on the spot, while some passengers fled from the windows of the train carriages.

The previous – This is the second stabbing on a Tokyo train in two months. The previous one, in August, the day before the closing ceremony of the Olympics, when a 36-year-old stabbed 10 passengers on a commuter train, then telling police he wanted to attack women who seemed happy.

“I thought it was a Halloween stunt,” a witness told the Japanese newspaper Yomiuri, remembering the moment he saw other passengers running in panic to his carriage – Then, I saw a man walking towards us, slowly waving a long, bloodstained knife. “

