Japan still doesn’t like immigrants

Last week the local government of Musashino, a city of 150,000 inhabitants on the outskirts of Tokyo, rejected a proposed ordinance that would have allowed about 3,000 foreign residents to vote in local referendums, as is already the case in other Japanese cities. Even earlier, at the end of November, the central government of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida had strengthened the restrictions on the entry of foreign people into the national territory, to limit the circulation of coronavirus infections linked to the omicron variant. In addition, US administration officials in Japan had reported discriminatory incidents by the Japanese police towards foreigners.

Japan is a notoriously conservative country on the subject of immigration, although in recent years it has adopted more open positions out of necessity. The latest episodes, some analysts have argued, however, have shown how there continues to be strong resistance in the country towards more welcoming and less discriminatory policies towards immigrants.

The order rejected in Musashino was proposed by the mayor Reiko Matsushita, then attracting the attention of various national politicians. Reiko Matsushita wanted to extend the right to vote in local elections to all adults who had lived in the city for at least three months, including migrants who had not yet obtained residency. The goal was to “transform diversity into a strength” and build a multicultural society (the same rules already applied in Zushi, in Kanagawa prefecture, and Toyonaka, in Osaka prefecture, while in 40 other cities foreign immigrants they can vote under certain conditions, for example if they have obtained a permanent visa).

Musashino’s city assembly, however, rejected the proposal after various members of the Liberal Democratic Party (the ruling, center-right party) had organized a campaign to argue that Japan’s future should be decided by the Japanese, not by the foreigners. Among others, the deputy foreign minister, Masahisa Sato, who had written on Twitter that if the proposal was approved, “80 thousand Chinese people” would have been able to move to the city and would have had the power to influence local politics.

Although Japan is a historically resistant country to immigration, the progressive aging of the population had begun to pose a problem of lack of workforce especially in certain sectors, such as construction and agriculture. In recent years, the Japanese government had therefore guaranteed foreigners to obtain a permanent visa more easily and had introduced new concessions to migrants. The resistance towards immigrants, however, has never really ceased.

In addition to protests over the extension of voting to Musashino immigrants, for example, in early December the US embassy in Tokyo had signaled the risk that several searches, arrests and interrogations of foreign people by the Japanese police could have been motivated by racism. The Japanese government had denied that the people had been stopped because of their ethnicity or nationality, but various civil rights associations had argued that such incidents were by no means uncommon in Japan.

According to Koichi Nakano, professor of political science at Sophia University in Tokyo, the pandemic “has fomented xenophobic attitudes” in Japan. Talking with Bloomberg, Koichi clarified that even before the coronavirus pandemic, nationalism was used by some Japanese politicians to divert public attention from problems they did not want to solve; since last year, the government has allegedly focused “excessive attention, not justified by science and inhumane” on preventive measures, such as the current ban on entry from many countries.

Atsuko Nishiyama, a lawyer representing a foreign woman who sued the Tokyo local government for alleged police discrimination, said discrimination against foreigners in Japan existed before the pandemic restrictions. Atsuko added that acts such as denying immigrants the right to vote could further legitimize the ideas of those “trying to put aside [gli stranieri] and exclude them “from society.

Kishida’s spokesperson did not publicly comment on the campaign against extending the vote to Musashino. However, the prime minister has said on several occasions that the ban on entry into the country for people who do not have residency is one of the most rigid instruments introduced in this matter by the most industrialized countries, and that the restrictions will remain in force for a while. ‘.

