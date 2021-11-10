Japan, the train is one minute late: the driver is fined 50 cents

A Japanese train driver sued the company he works for, the JR West railway company, after his salary was cut by 56 yen (just under half a euro) for causing a delay of about a minute on the railway system. This was reported by BBC News online, adding that the driver, whose name is not revealed, is asking for 2.2 million yen (almost 17,000 euros) in damages for the anguish he suffered from the affair and the fine. JR West fined the man after a mistake in June 2020 caused a one-minute delay to operations. The driver was supposed to fly an empty train to Okayama station in the south of the country, but he got to the wrong platform. When he realized his mistake, he rushed to the correct platform, but the confusion caused a delay of one minute in the departure of the train and its arrival at the depot. The company claims to have applied the “no work, no pay principle”, as it would for the late arrival of an employee. The driver took the case to the Okayama District Court to seek damages. The Japanese railway system is known for its reliability. In 2017, BBC News still remembers, a train company apologized after one of its trains left a station 20 seconds early.