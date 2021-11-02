Japan, when it was the tech antagonist of the United States

The next war. A Asian country that aspires to a role of power and becomes one economic and technological threat to the United States. A White House tenant who accuses the aforementioned Asian country of theft of American technology, of dumping and unfair economic policies. A real ‘commercial invasion’ that paves the way for a series of trade war (starting with an intense challenge on semiconductors) between Washington and the aspiring world leader arriving from the east, in search of absolute control of raw material and engaged in an effort to expel the strategic and economic presence of the United States from the Pacific, with the support of one military force undergoing expansion and modernization towards achieving ‘a world class’. So much for the ‘fiction’ of the heralded pacifism. So much so that Washington requires a net strengthening of the marine corps to be ready to fight a hot war, after the end of the cold war with the Soviet Union, in a world (and in particular a Pacific one), divided into two opposites deployments.

Do you remember anything? Yet the scenario described above is not related to the China, at least it wasn’t in the famous book The Coming War with Japan, written by George Friedman and Meredith LeBard in 1991. Exactly thirty years ago, in fact, some American analysts imagined a armed conflict between Washington and Tokyo. On the basis of various elements for which the possibility of a third world war born from the opposition between Washington and Beijing is now imagined. With today’s addition of the ideological opposition, relaunched by the Joe Biden administration after the more mercantilist one set up by Donald Trump.

Hoping that this time too the conflict theorists or fans of the traps of Thucydides don’t get it right, what Japan has done in these thirty years? How it went from being a threat to a tech war with the United States to mere appearance of the dispute between the two global players? And is it really just an extra or has he managed to carve out a relevant role, albeit no longer in the limelight as had happened in the past?

During his two ‘lost decades’, Japan assisted with substantial powerlessness to the Chinese rise. First at the entry of Beijing into the World Trade Organization, then its long and inexorable transformation from ‘factory of the world’ to the driving force of new technology, not just that ‘copied’ by the West. So much so that it became a precursor model of global digital trends. Just as Japan itself had been previously, albeit without the same declared ambitions that overflow from the technological sphere into the political and geopolitical one, as demonstrated by Belt and Road Initiative.

Tokyo’s semiconductor challenge

The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated a long series of trends already in place previously. Among these, too the attempt to awaken Japan. The head-on confrontation with Washington on semiconductors, whose not only technological but also strategic importance was already clear at the end of the 1980s, has effectively blocked Japanese expansion in a sector that has become increasingly crucial over time. If in 1990 Tokyo maintained the 50% the global manufacturing and assembly market, today it has only 10%. That 50% (and more) moved a little further south in the Pacific, a Taiwan.