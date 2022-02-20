Japan will drastically reduce the quarantine of travelers and increase international arrivals

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced the measures that will come into force on March 1. Those who have received the third dose of the three vaccines approved by the nation of the rising sun will be exempt from the measure. The Asian country also points to the increase in the entry of foreigners.

March 1 is the date chosen by the Japanese Executive to relax the protection measures against Covid-19 that it has been applying. The reduction from seven to three days of quarantine for citizens who enter their territory is part of the opening strategy in the country.

“Now that we have more accumulated knowledge about the Omicron (variant), we are going to gradually ease border restrictions,” Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said. “Under the responsibility of the relevant companies and organizations, we will accept the entry of new foreigners, fewer tourists, and the paperwork will be simplified with an online system,” he said. The daily entrances to the territory will go from 3,500 people to 5,000.

Travelers who meet certain requirements may be exempt from the measure. The requirements to take into account are to give a negative result of a coronavirus test upon arrival in Japan and to have received the booster dose of the three injections accepted by the Japanese health authorities: AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida unveiled the new health measures at a press conference on February 17, 2022. © David Mareuil / AFP

The entry restrictions to Japan were tightened after the detection of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, after which, the authorities vetoed the entry of new residents, researchers, students, business travelers, couples and relatives of people who are in the country. , whose arrival is expected to increase after the relaxation of the measures.

Airlines call to remove barriers

In a context of reopening and relaxation of the restrictions that several nations are experiencing, the International Air Transport Association (IATA), which works with a large part of the world’s airlines, called for the elimination of barriers to air travel.

In a statement, signed by the nearly 300 airlines that are part of the organization, the entity called for the end of mandatory tests for vaccinated travelers, quarantines and travel bans to and from certain countries.

Stock image. Multiple countries have relaxed entry restrictions to their territory. Travelers check in for an international flight. © Yann Schreiber / AFP

IATA thanked the countries that have relaxed their entry requirements and called on important markets, such as Japan, to relax these measures.

According to the general director of the International Association, Willie Walsh, “the world is still far from the levels of connectivity that it showed in 2019.” Walsh assured that the flight restrictions have not had a strong impact on the transmission of the virus, but an economic one for the airlines.

Amid the manager’s requests for reactivation, he also urged countries to move towards a new normality and assured that society must “learn to live and travel in a world that will have risks related to Covid-19 in the near future. “.

Currently, 18 of the world’s top 50 air markets are already fully open to vaccinated passengers.

with EFE