Japanese group helps Ninh Thuan train medical students | Society

The Ninh Thuan Vocational School of Medicine and the Genki Group of Japan sign an agreement to enhance cooperation in training the Vietnamese workforce in health care, social welfare and education (Photo: VNA)

Ninh Thuan, Vietnam (VNA) – Onein the central Vietnamese province of Ninh Thuan today signed an agreement with Japan’s Genki Group to enhance cooperation in training the Vietnamese workforce in health care, social welfare and education.

Under the agreement, Ninh Thuan Vocational School of Medicine and Genki Group undertake to coordinate events, programs and projects on training, scientific research and technology transfer for the development of higher education.

In addition, the two sides will explore and carry out research programs and projects on health care and social welfare; and provide training and learning opportunities for Vietnamese students.

The Genki Group will offer free training courses in Japan for students of the Ninh Thuan Vocational Medical School, allowing them to gain access to advanced technology and improve their professional skills. Vietnamese students will also have job opportunities at the Genki Group.

The cooperation also aims to promote the exchange of academics and experiences between professors from the two parties.

Genki promised to send teachers from the school ninh thuan to Japan for training under a Japanese national program in one to two years.

As planned, the Japanese corporation will launch a vocational establishment in Ho Chi Minh City next October, where some 60 female students between the ages of 18 and 25 will receive medical training./.