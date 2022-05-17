Entertainment

Japanese Prime Minister meets Ukrainian singer Tina Karol, “the Shakira of the East”

On May 16, Prime Minister Kishida Fumio received in his residence the singer Tina Karol, a great music celebrity in Ukraine, nicknamed “the Shakira of the East”. She is currently embarking on a journey using her notoriety to talk about the situation in her country.

“By meeting the Prime Minister, I want to show that the culture of my country and that of Japan are united,” she said, thanking him for his support. “Just as Japan, which recovered from the war, succeeded in its reconstruction, my country will also rebuild proudly. »

The Japanese leader reassured his full cooperation with Ukraine, explaining that “Japan will protect peace”, and that “the use of force to impose change is unacceptable”. He added: “We will continue our efforts to help the people of Ukraine. »

(According to the broadcast on Prime Online May 16, 2022)

https://www.fnn.jp/

[© Fuji News Network, Inc. All rights reserved.]

