Japanese Takagi leads the table – OA Sport

10.25: Only third Dutch De Jong (+0.60), while Japanese Sato is fourth. Now on paper a battery that shouldn’t affect the ranking with the Belarusian Zuyeva and the Han Chinese.

10.20: WE ARE THERE! LET’S START ONCE AGAIN! Now we are fighting for medals. On the ice the Dutch De Jong and the Japanese Sato.

10.11 We still await the start of the sixth heat. The Dutch Antoinette De Jong, one of the candidates for the podium, will be present.

10.02: Soon the second group of athletes and there is expectation for the tenth and last battery, that of Francesca Lollobrigida.

9.58: The Russian Voronina closes in fourth place (+2.07), while the Canadian Maltais is fifth (+2.50). Now there is the pause for the refurbishment of the ice.

9.51: Only third the Russian Lalenkova (+1.65). Over eleven seconds, however, the delay of the Czech Zdrahalova

9.45: The Japanese Takagi flies to the command with a time of 4’01 “77. Second position for the Dutch Achtereekte (4’02 ”21).

9.43: On the ice now the Japanese Miho Takagi together with the Dutch Achtereekte.

9.40: The second battery closed. The Kazakh Morozova took the lead with a time of 4’04 ”97. The American Kilburg, on the other hand, is third with 4’13 ”42.

9.34: The Chinese Adake achieves the best time 4’12 “28. Further back the German Pechstein (4’17 ”16).

9.30: 3000 METERS BEGIN! The Chinese Adake and the German Pechstein begin.

9.25: Five minutes at the start of the women’s 3000 meters. Italy dreams and awaits Francesca Lollobrigida.

9.22: In the first battery there will be the German Claudia Pechstein, standard-bearer of Germany, who at 50 will still experience an Olympics in her career.

9.16: The first on the list is the Dutch Irene Schouten: the athlete from the Netherlands, paired with Francesca in the heat, enjoys the favors of the prediction and boasts the best time of the year in this specialty. Furthermore, the blue cannot underestimate the Norwegian Ragne Wiklund, the Canadians Isabelle Weidemann and Ivanie Blondin, without forgetting the Japanese Miho Takagi and the Czech Martina Sablikova.

9.12: The Roman in the current season has acquired great awareness and the victory in this test in the World Cup stage in Calgary (Canada) proves it. However, the blue will have to beware of extremely qualified opponents.

9.07: Francesca Lollobrigida will go down on the ice in the tenth and last heat together with the big favorite of the day, the Dutch Irene Schouten.

9.00: Good morning. Let’s start the live broadcast of women’s 3000m speed skating. There is great expectation for Francesca Lollobrigida, who can give her the first blue medal of the Olympics.

OA Sport offers you the LIVE LIVE of the first day of speed skating competitions in these Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics: news in real time and constant updates. It starts at 09.30 Italian. Have fun!

