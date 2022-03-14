Japan’s strong statements about Russia really have to do with China

El Salvador feels the impact of Putin’s war in its pocket 1:42

Tokyo (CNN) — Japan has backed its condemnation of the war in Ukraine with sanctions on Russian officials and oligarchs, but experts say they are not the only audience for Tokyo’s outrage: they also want China to get the message.



Since Moscow attacked Ukraine, commentators have drawn comparisons between Russia’s actions and China’s stated ambition to seek Taiwan’s “reunification” with the mainland. The “what if” scenario has not gone unnoticed by Japanese leaders.

In the early days of the invasion, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was quick to frame the Ukraine crisis as a global problem. “This is a very serious situation that affects not only Europe, but also Asia and the whole world order,” he told reporters.

And the Japanese public seems to agree with his views. In a country typically more focused on domestic issues, the war dominates news coverage. Thousands of anti-war protesters have taken to the streets of cities across the country, and a recent poll shows that more than 80% of the 1,063 people surveyed support Japan’s economic sanctions against Russia.

For Japan, support for Ukraine serves a dual purpose, according to Yoko Iwama, an international relations and security expert at the National Institute for Policy Studies.

Russian tank fires on an apartment building in Ukraine 1:18

“The purpose of Japan’s response is to send a message that we will be ready and resist if there is an invasion (of Japanese territory), that we will not allow borders to be changed by force,” Iwama said.

“We don’t want a real war, the goal is political: for China to be dissuaded from doing an aggressive act like the one Putin has taken in the last few days and weeks.”

It is in that context that Japan’s former prime minister, Shinzo Abe, raised a previously unthinkable suggestion during an interview three days after the Russian invasion.

OPINION | This is how the Ukrainians win the long war

Abe, who remains an influential figure in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, floated the idea of ​​Japan entering a NATO-like nuclear weapons swap program: hosting US nuclear weapons on Japanese soil. It was a shocking proposal for a country that suffered the devastating impact of the two atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki during World War II, but Abe says it should no longer be taboo.

Different times, changing tactics in Japan

Japan’s response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine differs markedly from its actions after Moscow’s attack on Crimea in 2014.

At the time, in Abe’s term, Japan was criticized for being too slow to act. Now his strategy is different, and possibly the urgency is greater.

In 2014, Abe adopted the tactic of reaching out to Russia to prevent it from deepening ties with China, said James Brown, an associate professor of political science at Temple University in Tokyo.

Dozens of Mexicans evacuated Ukraine to be repatriated 4:38

Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula by sending in armed forces to seize key installations and foment a separatist rebellion that rumbled for eight years.

Tokyo initially treated Russia’s annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea region as a Western issue, according to Sheila Smith, senior fellow for Asia-Pacific studies at the Council on Foreign Relations.

“(The Japanese government) treated it a little bit like a problem that the Europeans and the Americans needed to deal with, that it wasn’t really about Japan, but they would agree,” Smith said.

He said Abe was hopeful Russian leader Vladimir Putin would sign either normalization of ties between Russia and Japan or a full peace treaty that would formally end hostilities dating back to World War II.

But Japan’s softer stance against Russia drew international criticism, with Tokyo eventually joining its Western allies in imposing sanctions on Russia, including diplomatic steps that consist of suspending talks related to easing visa requirements, banning travel and the freezing of certain people’s assets.

However, this year, the escalation and horror of the unfolding crisis in Ukraine has prompted Japan to push a constant message of unity with its G7 partners to show that it is a “reliable partner,” according to Brown of the Temple University.

“You hear time and time again that the government says, ‘And together with our G7 and other international partners, we will coordinate to come up with a strong response on this issue.’ They don’t want to be seen as out of step,” Brown said.

Japan needs the support of the G7, particularly the US, to contain any moves by Beijing towards Taiwan, the island that China claims as its territory even though it never ruled it.

So last week, Japan added yet more sanctions against Russia and Belarus, freezing the assets of another 32 Russian and Belarusian officials and oligarchs. And in an unusual move, it also revised its guidelines on the transfer of defense equipment abroad, paving the way for the transport of bulletproof vests and helmets to Ukraine. Tokyo also joined the push to get Russia out of the SWIFT banking system and froze Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s assets.

American journalist killed in Ukraine 1:41

Experts say Japan wants to keep up with its international allies in the face of the unfolding human tragedy and China’s growing military might.

‘Sense of urgency’

For decades after World War II, Japan’s pacifist constitution prevented it from increasing its military strength. Article 9 of the document said that “land, sea and air forces, as well as other war potential, will never be maintained.”

But in recent years, the country has signaled a move toward increased military spending, and last December, Prime Minister Kishida announced that the government was exploring options to give it the ability to attack enemy bases.

China is considered a major threat, but the combined strength of Russia and China has put Japan under considerable pressure.

Last year, the two countries conducted what was billed as the first China-Russia joint naval patrol in the Western Pacific. The ships sailed through the Tsugaru Strait that separates Japan’s main island and its northern island of Hokkaido, before heading to the nation’s east coast and then returning to China through the Osumi Strait off the island of Kyushu. , in southern Japan.

Foreign ships are allowed to navigate through the Osumi and Tsugaru Straits, both international waters, but Japan closely monitored the maneuvers, which the country’s Defense Department called “unusual.”

Japan’s Defense Ministry said on Friday that 10 Russian Navy ships, including a frigate, had sailed through the Tsugaru Strait the previous day, into the Sea of ​​Japan.

Japan has territorial disputes with China and Russia. Last year, Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi told CNN that the Senkaku Islands, known as the Diaoyu Islands in China, are indeed Japanese territory and would be defended as such. Japan also disputes Russia’s claim to the Kuril Islands, a chain of islands off Hokkaido.

And then there’s Taiwan, which lies to the south in waters used to transport 90% of Japan’s oil supplies.

Last year, Japan approved a record 2022 defense budget of 5.4 trillion yen ($47.2 billion), which was more than 1 percent of its GDP.

Some say that the Ukraine crisis, in addition to local security considerations, show that it needs to engage further.

Some in Japan want to break taboos

But additional defense funding is only one aspect of how Japan is arming itself against escalating regional tensions.

Last month, Abe used his position as a former leader to raise another even more controversial prospect: the idea of ​​harboring US nuclear weapons in Japan.

“Japan is a signatory to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and has its three non-nuclear principles, but it is essential to understand how the world is kept safe, and we should not treat such discussions as taboo,” Abe told Fuji Television.

Kishida immediately dismissed the suggestion, calling it “unacceptable”, while anti-nuclear activists were predictably outraged.

Japan falls under the US nuclear umbrella, but has long ruled out hosting nuclear weapons due to the devastation caused by the atomic bombs dropped during World War II.

When asked about Abe’s comments at a regular news conference, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Japanese politicians had made “crazy comments” that “blatantly violated their own Three Principles No Nuclear and the obligations of a party to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT)”.

“By increasing nuclear exchange with the US, Japan has fully exposed the dangerous trend of persistent militarism in the country,” he added.

In the interview, Abe also called on the US to take a more explicit position on defending Taiwan: on whether or not it would defend the self-governing island if Beijing attacked.

The protections of a nuclear power plant in case of attack 1:27

Last year, US President Joe Biden said the US would defend Taiwan if attacked by China, a comment that seemed inconsistent with the US’s stated policy of “strategic ambiguity”.

However, a government official later said that the US was not announcing any change in its policy on Taiwan: under the “One China” Policy, the US recognizes China’s claim to sovereignty over Taiwan.

One thing is clear: Russia’s attack on Ukraine has unsettled the Japanese and forced them to confront questions some might otherwise avoid.

“People ask, ‘Will the United States really intervene if the Chinese attack? Will the United States go to war with China?'” said Smith of the Council on Foreign Relations.

“These are all recent questions that have been coming up, based first on North Korea’s capabilities, but also China’s. And I think that is also being exposed as Putin uses nuclear threats,” he added.

Yuki Kurihara contributed to this report from Tokyo.