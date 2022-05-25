Japril, Dr. Nick and Taylor Swift?

You never disappoint, right? Grey’s Anatomy will be ending its 18th season with a super event: a special two-hour episode that will also be the 400th episode of the series and as if that were not enough, Jesse Williams and Sarah Drew will be back as Dr. Jackson Avery and Dr. April Kepner.

So if you’re a fan of Japrilbrace yourself because Williams previously told Deadline that he thinks “You may very well rekindle a romantic connection with your ex-wife. They are very good together.”

When can we see the 400th episode of Grey’s Anatomy?

Although the cake cutting ceremony for the 400th episode of Grey’s Anatomy took place last Monday, May 2, andhe final episode of the 18th season of “Grey’s Anatomy” will air on May 26 on ABC at 9:00 pm. In Mexico, the series will be available on Star Plus very soon.

In addition to the celebration and cake, the series received a plaque of commemoration for being one of the longest running medical dramas in the television industry.

What can we expect from episode 400?

During this season, what has us glued to the screen is the new relationship between Meredith with the Dr Nick Marshinterpreted by Scott Speedman.

In an interview with Extra, they were asked if they could get married, to which Ellen Pompeo replied: “I think the idea of ​​moving on or not moving on after your husband has died… is a great story to explore and it’s helpful for people because we lost so many people during COVID, a lot of people sadly know what it’s like to lose someone. a husband or family member and that is a story worth telling.”

Although the plot remains unknown, in the last episode, “Stronger Than Hate”we saw Nick Marsh catching up with Meredith’s family and friends at a dinner to welcome her to the hospital.

According to the synopsis of episode 19, “Out For Blood”Nick will ask Meredith to help him with his patient and the ending will focus on a blood shortage that leads the hospital to set up a voluntary donation center.

Also, the synopsis for episode 20 says that Meredith “will make a risky decision regarding a patient”so we recommend that you prepare yourself because it will be IN-TEN-SO.

Ellen Pompeo will be part of the 19th season of “Grey’s Anatomy”

Last January, ABC confirmed that Grey’s Anatomy would have season 19, after they reached an agreement with Ellen Pompeo, so the actress will join Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr. again in the next installment.

Will Taylor Swift make a cameo in the 400th episode?

As we know, pop superstar Taylor Swift is a huge fan of the medical drama, so much so that one of her cats is named after her. “meredith”.

During the interview with Extra, Ellen Pompeo was asked about a possible cameo with TS, to which the actress replied, “She’s very busy, but it would be fun, I’d love to.”

And although we know that they may just be rumours, the official IMBD site registered that Tay will appear in the final chapter.

