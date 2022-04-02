Jared Borgetti asks “not to be scared” by the Tri group in Qatar 2022

The former soccer player and ESPN analyst, Jared Borgetti, believes that the fans and players should not be scared by the Group that the Mexican National Team played in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, where their rivals will be Poland, Argentina and Saudi Arabia.

Borgetti, who was a World Cup player with Mexico in Korea-Japan 2002 and Germany 2006, assures that El Tri is going to fight for second place in the group, since he considers that Argentina will be the team that achieved the leadership, and warns that Poland is a rival who can be beaten.

“Poland is a competitive team with a great player like Lewandowski, but in operation I don’t see it above Mexico. We shouldn’t be scared either. The strong group is Argentina and from there to fight for the other ticket,” he mentioned for ESPN.

In addition, the second top scorer of the Mexican National Team said that in World Cups there are no easy groups, since all the teams that compete are there for their own sake. Although he reiterated that Poland and Arabia are teams that El Tri can beat without problems.

“It’s a World Cup and the teams that deserve it are going. There are no easy groups. Arabia can be beaten and Poland is so scared of Lewandowski, but we can’t expect him to carry the team,” he said.

Finally, Borgetti alluded to the experience that several Mexican soccer players have, many of them already with several World Cups behind them, and assured that the issue of the Qualifiers is past.