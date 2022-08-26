Jared Kushner says he could live forever thanks to exercise and science

Jared Kushner has been ridiculed online for suggesting he could “live forever” thanks to exercise and advances in science, a comment one of his aides has called “ironic.”

On the YouTube channel LivesSigning on Thursday, Donald Trump’s son-in-law and former adviser told listeners that he was staying fit because his generation could be the first to escape death.

“I think there’s a good chance my generation will be (hopefully with advances in science) either the first generation to live forever or the last generation to die,” the 41-year-old said. “So we have to stay in pretty good shape.”

Ivanka Trump’s husband and father of three was asked about his daily routine when he spoke about exercise, which he said he has been trying to make a “priority” since leaving the White House.

Online, his comments were derided by many as outlandish, and a writer for the new yorker tweeted: “Cool sci-fi dystopia: you can live forever, but in a world where Jared Kushner also lives forever and never disappears.”

Meanwhile, the national political reporter from the New York Times, Shane Goldmacheradded: “After rewatching this Jared Kushner video, I can’t help but wonder: How differently would you lead your life if you thought you’d live forever?”

Another Twitter user wrote: “Whether it’s Donald Trump seeking a second term to avoid impeachment or Jared Kushner insisting he will live forever, Republicans are masters at working toward the future.”

In comments to TheDailyBeasta source described as close to Kushner said the comments about wanting to live forever were “like a tongue-in-cheek joke to show that he wants to exercise and be in good shape because people are living longer lives.”

During an interview for Fox News recently, Kushner apparently dodged questions about the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago for classified and secret documents as part of a Justice Department investigation.

He had previously been forced to dismiss claims that he was responsible for alerting the FBI and Justice Department to previously unknown classified documents held by Trump at Mar-a-Lago, who has described the investigation as a “witch hunt.” .

“That’s again why I wrote this book,” Kushner said on Fox News of his new memoir. breaking history. “I wanted people to really understand what it was like to live through that when you know you haven’t done anything wrong, you’re out there trying to make things right.”