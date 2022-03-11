Jared Leto and Adria Arjona pamper Mexico – Lights of the Century

Fashionistas, entertainers and pampers, Jared Leto and Adria Arjona ‘re-opened’ the season of movie premieres and red carpets in CDMX.

MEXICO CITY.- Fashionistas, entertainers and pampers, Jared Leto and Adria Arjona ‘re-opened’ the season of premieres and red carpets of Hollywood cinema in CDMX with their new movie Morbius.

Since January 2020, when Margot Robbie presented Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn in the country’s capital, the stars of blockbusters had been conspicuous by their absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic scourge.

For this reason, Mexican fans were happy to have Leto and Arjona so close yesterday, who came to present a special footage of this new installment of the Marvel universe.

“Mexico, I love you a lot!” Leto shouted in Spanish when he arrived at the carpet organized by Sony Pictures in a Polanco shopping plaza.

“Long live Mexico, you bastards!” Adria, Ricardo Arjona’s daughter, shouted a few minutes later.

About 150 people arrived with posters, collectible dolls, books, photos and newspaper clippings for Leto, winner of the Oscar in 2014 for The Club of the Forsaken, to sign.

There were also those who brought printed images of Pacific Rim: The Insurrection and the Fortnite video game, in which the Puerto Rican-Guatemalan has worked.

Arjona looked stunning in Versace. Leto was dressed in guccia firm that has been the image of in recent months, with a fluffy coat with a feline texture, golden boots and a transparent black shirt.

“Guey! You are like the Jay de la Cueva gringo, it seems that you came out of the Moderatto gringo”, said an assistant to the also leader of the group Thirty Seconds to Mars. He was amused by the expression, although he didn’t get the joke until it was explained to him.

Leto and Arjona, 50 and 29 years old, respectively, play Dr. Michael Morbius and scientist Martine Bancroft in the new feature film by Swedish-Chilean Daniel Espinosa, which will premiere on March 30 in Mexico. Both gladly took selfies and gave autographs to many of the attendees.

“It is the first stop that we make of several cities that we are going to visit, and it is phenomenal to see the reception that Mexico gives us. OMG! Whether it’s with my group or with my movies, I’ve always felt a deep appreciation for myself and I can’t pay for that. It’s so good to come back to reality after everything we’ve been through,” Jared said.

Adria, for her part, said that she has great memories of her childhood in the country, where she became a fan of telenovelas like Rebelde.

“In every corner where I stop, I see that they sell quesadillas, tamale cakes, I see how quickly the city moves and I say: ‘it’s my city.’ Because I am from Puerto Rico, from Guatemala and from Mexico,” she said.

“We went through such difficult times with the pandemic, that God! It’s a pleasure, a true joy, parade again presenting a film and that there are people. I realized that physical contact, presence, coexistence, are essential and I am very happy that the fans are so happy for this.

“I was beyond impressed with the work that Jared did as Morbius. I first met him as Jared, and during filming he was always Morbius. His acting ability captivated me and his commitment to the character is fabulous”.

