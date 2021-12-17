Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway in the first official photo of the Apple series

Beautiful and perfectly cast as Rebekah and Adam Neumann, Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto offer a first look at the Apple series WeCrashed

Showrunners Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello release the first official image of their Apple series WeCrashed, to be released in spring 2022. The image captures the essence of the spouses Adam and Rebekah Neumann, to whom Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway respectively give their faces. Two actors of great caliber for a meteor-focused miniseries from shared workspace company WeWork. Adam Neumann, the character played by Leto, was its CEO and also the source of the scandal. There are many controversies that have revolved around the figure of Neumann and of which the series WeCrashed she will become a narrator. Among the various allegations that led to WeWork’s bankruptcy, the most persistent have been rumors of continued maltreatment of staff and questionable financial policies.

WeCrashed, however, he also tries to take a look at Neumann’s private and marital life, trying to bring back to the screen the particular relationship that the charismatic but ambiguous CEO has always had with his wife Rebekah. Neumann’s wife also had her share of controversy issues, often accused of the same work dynamics as her husband. Showrunners emphasized Jared Leto’s chameleonic ability to transform into any character he plays, saying, “All summer we haven’t talked to Jared Leto, but to Adam Neumann. Jared has this complete transformation, with the facial implants and the Israeli accent“. Furthermore, Eisenberg points out: “My father is Israeli. He didn’t have any notes to make about Jared’s accent. I said to myself ‘Ok, ok. We’re fine here ‘”. The first photo released in the WeCrashed series shows the transformation of Jared, wearing a nasal prosthesis: the resemblance to Adam Neumann is truly impeccable!