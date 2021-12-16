Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway in the first photo of the miniseries on the WeWork affair

The drama is expected to stream soon on Apple TV +.

Do you recognize them? They are the Oscars Jared Leto And Anne Hathaway in the first photo of WeCrashed, the upcoming Apple TV + miniseries focusing on the greedy rise and ruin of startup WeWork. Created by Lee Eisenberg And Drew Crevello based on the successful podcast of the same name and directed by the directors of Crazy Stupid Love Glenn Ficarra And John Requa, the drama is meant to be a bit of a “warning” about the ease with which “we, as a society, are overwhelmed by unicorns and the idea that you can get rich quickly”, Eisenberg explained to Entertainment Weekly.

The plot of WeCrashed

Still without a date, WeCrashed retraces the meteoric rise of the world’s top-rated shared workspace provider and the fall from grace of its charismatic CEO, Adam Neumann (Leto), in 2019 led to resign from fierce reports of shameful treatment of staff and questionable financial practices, focusing on the relationship between the latter and his wife, Rebekah (Hathaway), also overwhelmed by accusations as a WeWork executive.

“What sets it apart from other things we’ve seen on the subject is that we follow the story through the prism of this pair,” Eisenberg said. “We observe this cult of personality within the company history, returning home with it in the evening.” For the role of Rebekah, the showrunners immediately turned to Hathaway. “We were even more fascinated by Rebekah than by Adam, which speaks volumes,” said Crevello. “There are so many complexities to the character; it required an actress with unsurpassed skills to capture all the nuances.”

Photo: Apple TV + (Entertainment Weekly)