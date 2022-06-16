Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway Star as an Empowered Couple on ‘WeCrashed’

Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway are at the height of their careers and debuting WeCrashed, Apple TV+.

The actors today have a solid career in Hollywood, both have received the Oscar as supporting actors -an award considered the most important in American cinema-, they have participated in blockbuster films and even in superhero franchises.

But they also know what failure is.

Leto was already a well-known face in the industry for films like “Fight Club” (1999) and “Requiem for a Dream” (2000), and yet in 2005, while also trying to make music, he had a hard time.

“When we released our second album with Thirty seconds to mars (A beautiful lie) it failed, nobody wanted it, nobody liked it, the radio stations didn’t play the single and the record company kicked us out,” he tells EL UNIVERSAL.

“Then we managed to get one more song out called ‘The kill’. That song and music video changed our lives and the rest is history but moments before we were done.”

For the actor and singer, his rock band was his venture that started with his brother Shannon and about which everyone told him that it was impossible to be successful.

«We manage to continue working and go on tour to all these beautiful countries like Mexico; we toured ourselves and it manifested itself with hard work and determination,” she notes.

That is the point at which Jared identifies with the story of Adam Neumann, founder of WeWork, a company that was born in 2010 as a coworking space rental business and that in less than a decade became a global brand with a value of 47 billion dollars and then in less than a year see its value plummeted.

Leto gives life to the Israeli entrepreneur in the eight-episode series of the Apple Tv + platform “WeCrashed” which premieres its first chapter today and where he shares the screen with Hathaway who plays Neumann’s wife, Rebekah, who despite her money could not build the acting career she wanted (she is Gwyneth Paltrow’s first cousin) and found her place on the spiritual and yoga path.

What brought the company to its lowest point and what happened to the Neumanns is what is addressed in the series, from Adam being a charismatic Israeli-born salesman to his vision taking shape by creating a workspace shared in New York and expanding throughout the world, facts that are accompanied by an eccentric life.

Hathaway, who has appeared in films such as “The Devil Wears Fashion” and “Les Miserables”, the latter for which she won an Oscar, remembers that just like her character, she has also gone through bad times in front of the camera.

«In my career it has been a rewarding journey to learn not to judge myself so harshly when I feel that I am not acting well, particularly when you are doing a television series or a series of films where you are going to have multiple takes, it is important to learn how not to falter» , share.

“I would tell young actors that one of the best things they can do is learn to get rid of that take (that went wrong), learn to shake that off.”

The story created by Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello also stars Kyle Marvin as Miguel McKelvey, co-founder of We Work with Neumann.