Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway together in the Apple TV + miniseries

Directed by the directors of Crazy Stupid Love, the drama tells the true story of WeWork.

Hollywood stars Jared Leto And Anne Hathaway, the one awarded with the Oscar for Dallas Buyers Club and the other for Les Misérables, will act together in WeCrashed, miniseries in production at the Apple TV + video streaming service written by Lee Eisenberg And Drew Crevello and directed by the directors of Crazy Stupid Love Glenn Ficarra And John Requa.

The details of WeCrashed, the new Apple TV + miniseries

Based on the hit podcast WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork, the drama, for which Leto had already been in talks for just over a month, chronicles the greedy rise and inevitable ruinous fall of WeWork, one of the world’s highest-rated startups, and the lives of narcissists whose chaotic passion made it all possible. Founded in 2010, this $ 47 billion shared workspace provider was about to take another step forward when it was discovered that its charismatic CEO, Adam Neumann, actually had an overly optimistic outlook. , almost prophetic. His business model, not very transparent and well beyond the real potential of the company, led to the collapse of the public valuation of WeWork and his forced resignation.

No details of the roles entrusted to Leto and Hathaway are available at the moment. For him this is the first time in a series since 1995, that is since the days of My So-Called Life. In 2019, she starred in a couple of episodes of the Prime Video anthology series instead Modern Love.


