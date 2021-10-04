Jared Leto and the method: Denzel Washington speaks | Cinema

It is well known thatis an actor who supports the “method” and who goes beyond certain limits in order to step into the shoes of the characters he plays.

From the set of Suicide Squad some stories arrived about the grotesque jokes the actor made to his colleagues, so recently a comment was asked to Denzel Washington, who shared the scene with Leto on the set of Until the last clue, from tomorrow in theaters in the United States and on HBO Max.

“He didn’t do anything like that with me“Commented the actor in an interview with theUSA Today. “Nah, otherwise he would have received visitors. Nothing happened“.

However, he admitted that he applied some of the method, minimizing interactions with Leto. The two actually met for the first time while shooting their first scene together:

I stayed away from him, and he from me. We waved to each other from the two ends of the street. Once I greeted him and started following him. I walked out of her apartment without her finding out. I will say no more. I’m just saying he didn’t know.

We remind you that Until the last clue with Jared Leto, Rami Malek and Denzel Washington will arrive in Italy shortly. In the meantime, you can see the trailer on this page.