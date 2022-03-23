Jared Leto ensures that ‘Tron 3’ is closer than ever

tron 3 It is one of those film projects that always seems to arrive and never ends. In August 2020, it was confirmed that Garth Davisa director with little experience in blockbusters, would be in charge of clinching the science fiction trilogy with Jared Leto as protagonist. Now, as they explain from ScreenRantthe actor himself explains that the movie is closer than ever. Disney would have stepped on the accelerator for the continuation of the cult film Tron: Legacy.

Yes OK Tron and Tron: Legacy they were unsuccessful at the box office, they did know how to conquer the hearts of fans around the world, giving space to a series of science fiction stories that are now more relevant than ever. Both have earned their status as titles of worship. But when it seemed that the third installment was on track, the pandemic hit, Disney hesitated again and the tape was left in a kind of limbo. Now it’s Leto, while promoting Morbius (which opens on April 1 in theaters) and talks about the future of cinema thanks to Marvel blockbusters, which explains that things are moving forward.







“Behold, I’m a big fan of tron. We are working hard with tron with us amazing disney partners. We’re getting closer, closer, and who knows? TOsomething could happen sooner rather than later“, commented the actor, who drops that the advance in the development of the film is something real. Of course, beyond the supposed title, Tron: Ares, we do not know anything. Disney wants the creative team of Tron: Legacy collaborate again with the third part, also counting on the musical do daft-punkwho separated a few months ago.

In any case, tron 3 promises to be a new technical milestone, already has Jeff Bridges repeating in the role of Kevin Flynn, Garrett Hedlund as Flynn’s son and other actors and actresses, such as Olivia Wilde. The date of its premiere is unknown, the project is still green, but it is considered that 2025 It will be the deadline official for its cinematographic distribution.