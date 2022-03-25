Jared Leto Gives Tron 3 News and Gets Fans Excited

Jared Leto leaves music and acting, at least for one project, to side with producer for the third installment of “Tron”the classic of Disney that revolutionized the way of making movies in the ’80s.

The Oscar-winning artist He said he was very excited about the projectwho has been working for several years and who hopes to have the Disney thumbs up to start shooting soon.

Jared Leto wants to produce a new installment of Tron

“I hope to be able to give more details of this amazing project very soon. We are working with the studio to get it out as soon as possible.”said to ScreenRant.

This project will not be called “tron 3” but will have a name “are”, as indicated by Leto. In addition, he revealed that Jesse Wigutow was the one who wrote the script that Disney is about to approve.

“tron” is a film produced by Disney on 1982, that narrates the adventures of a programmer who is introduced inside the circuits of a computer where the programs have their own life and personality. Starring Jeff Bridgeswas one of the first films to use computer generated graphics, in addition to its own visual style, defined by the conceptual artist Syd Mead, who worked on “Blade Runner” and “Alien, the eighth passenger”; together with the French cartoonist Jean Giraud Moebius.

Tron: Legacy, the sequel released in 2010

In 2010 it premiered Tron: Legacy, starring Garrett Hedlund, Olivia Wilde and Jeff Bridges. It features Sam Flynn, a 27-year-old expert programmer, who while investigating the disappearance of his father finds himself transported to a parallel world where his father has lived for the last 25 years. Father and son embark on a life-or-death journey through a cybernetic universe.

