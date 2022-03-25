Jared Leto Gives Tron 3 News and Gets Fans Excited

James 4 hours ago

Jared Leto leaves music and acting, at least for one project, to side with producer for the third installment of “Tron”the classic of Disney that revolutionized the way of making movies in the ’80s.

The Oscar-winning artist He said he was very excited about the projectwho has been working for several years and who hopes to have the Disney thumbs up to start shooting soon.

