Jared Leto | here is his secret workout to have a perfect physique

Posted on
Jared Leto, here is his secret workout to have a perfect body (On Tuesday 24 August 2021)
It is difficult to explain exactly why Jared Leto you look so young. The American actor – 49 years old – looks at least 10 years younger and keeps, year after year, an enviable physical shape. Much of the explanation could be attributed to the healthy lifestyle of the 30 Seconds to Mars frontman who has been following a mostly vegan diet for 20 years that helps him take care of himself by helping the skin stay young. But the truth secret of the 2014 Academy Award, as well as a good dose of work out in the gym, is sport climbing, a discipline that has become very famous …Read on gqitalia


Latest News from the network: Jared Leto

