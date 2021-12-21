Jared Leto: “House of Gucci”, the films of 2022 and Italy

Histrionic and able to immerse himself with the heart in the most different roles, Jared Leto has now become one of Hollywood’s most beloved actors, albeit House of Gucci, now on screens with in the cast Lady Gaga, Adam Driver and Al Pacino, has split between enthusiastic and disappointed audiences and critics alike.

The criticism saves the performance of Lady Gaga, while those of Adam Driver, Al Pacino and Jared Leto for some publications such as Forbes And The Guardian, do not seem to be exploited in the right way by the Ridley Scott film to express their precious talent.

The new roles of Jared Leto of 2022 after House of Gucci

The reviews do not, however, affect the reputation of Jared Leto, who, as usual, has awakened the attention of social media and the fashion world for the style outfits with which he presented himself on the red carpet for the presentation of House of Gucci.

Jared Leto showed himself impeccable in suits of voluptuous and retro elegance designed by Alessandro Michele, creative director of Gucci and his personal friend. Between velvet, silk and ultra chic and genderless touches such as lace and rhinestone gloves and eco furs with a ’70s flavor, Jared Leto she knows how to bring the Hollywood dream to life on the red carpet.

House of Gucci then it’s just one of the new ones films coming in 2022 with Jared Leto : in fact, two other films are coming out shortly that will see him as the protagonist.

Jared Leto in Marvel’s “Morbius” and “WeCrashed” in 2022

On February 3, 2022 it will be released in Italy Morbius, new Marvel movie in which Jared Leto stars in the role of Michael Morbius, the doctor who acquires vampire superpowers. For Leto it is not the first role in comics: he had already played the Joker in Suicide Squad in 2016, alongside Margot Robbie.

Morbius is made by the same team as the Spider-Man movies, in fact on the red carpet recently Spider Man: No Way Home a short circuit has been created in which Jared Leto he appeared on the red carpet, always very stylish, making his official entry into the Spider-Man Universe.

Also, in 2022 Jared Leto will be the protagonist together with Anne Hathaway from WeCrashed, an Apple TV + miniseries inspired by the podcast of the same name that chronicles the rise to success (and fall) of WeWork, a company of shared workspaces for tech industry startups.

Below is the trailer for Morbius with Jared Leto.

Jared Leto in Italy during 2021

Remaining a moment longer in 2021, it must be noted that Jared Leto he did not just make headlines for the films and red carpet looks with which he managed to overshadow the star as well Lady Gaga, but also for his link with Italy.

In fact, in 2021 Jared Leto passed between filming of House of Gucci and holidays for a long time in our country, which made social networks explode due to the expressions of affection of Italian fans, true devotees of Oscar winner.

The messages of Oscar winner Jared Leto to Italian fans

Jared Leto while he was in our country he sent a video message in Italian to the enthusiastic fans, saying he was happy to study our language, and more. The actor also ended up, by chance, while he was in Rome, in the middle of a “No Green Pass” demonstration.

Jared Leto moreover he has a great passion for climbing, which he practiced with his friends also in Sardinia. The fans, commenting on his photo on Instagram, they have already invited him to return to the beautiful country as soon as possible.