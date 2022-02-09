Jared Leto in all his glory in the new “Morbius” poster

Forget her look in House of Gucci. In his new movie Morbiuscoming soon, Jared Leto back to being cool as we are used to admiring it on international red carpets, as well as at fashion shows.

In the new cinecomic directed by Daniel EspinosaJared Leto plays the role of the antihero Morbius. One of the most enigmatic and tormented characters of the Marvel. What should we expect from the plot of the film?

Infected with a rare and dangerous blood disease, determined to save anyone who is destined to suffer his own fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate bet. What initially appears to be a success soon turns out to be a potentially more dangerous remedy than the disease itself.

The film will be released in Italian cinemas next March 31st. To pass the wait, the new poster has meanwhile been released, in which Jared Leto appears in all his glory, together with the other main members of the cast: the former Doctor Who Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris And Tyrese Gibsonone of the stars of the saga of Fast & Furious.

As for Jared Leto, however, soon as well as in Morbius we will also see him in WeCrashedTV series focused on the history of the startup WeWork which will see him protagonist together with Anne Hathaway. Besides, she’s supposed to be the star of sci-fi Tron 3 and it seems that it can reprise the part of the Joker in a new project currently untitled. We look forward confidently.

ph: Getty Images / Sony Pictures Italia





















