Jared Leto is Morbius: Can the “Worst” Joker Succeed as a Comic Book Character?

Morbius (left) and Joker (right), two comic book-related roles played by Jared Leto. (Source: Photo composite with images from Sony Pictures, Michael Tran /AFP and Columbia Pictures)



Actor, singer, director and documentarian, Jared Leto has done it all to unprecedented levels of success, with an Oscar on his shelf for his role in “Dallas Buyers Club” and tens of millions of records sold with his band Thirty Seconds to Mars. But for fans of superhero movies, Leto is famous – or perhaps infamous – for the version of Joker he performed for the movie “Suicide Squad” (2016) of the DC Extended Universe, one of the most controversial interpretations of a role that is presented as one of the most coveted in Hollywood and that to date has earned him Academy Awards for both Heath Ledger and Joaquin Phoenix.

Now the actor seeks to get out of the shadow of the clown with “Morbius” this April 1, another film based on comic strips where he will play the eponymous antihero, a doctor who is infected with vampirism trying to cure a terminal illness. And while the character belongs to the Marvel catalog, this film will be part of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, which also includes films like “Venom” and the upcoming “Kraven the Hunter” and “Madame Web.”

Leto’s chances of jumping from one role to another in the world of comics will rest on his almost chameleon-like ability to not only play various roles, but embody them through an almost extreme version of method acting that he himself calls “immersive work”. , where he gets so into a character that he even adopts his mannerisms even away from the cameras, managing to scare even his fellow cast members and earning a reputation as one of the most difficult actors to work with in Hollywood.

The actor with a thousand faces

Born on December 26, 1971, in Bossier City, Louisiana, Leto and his brother Shannon were raised in what he described as a “hippy commune,” which instilled in him a love of the arts. In 1992 he moved to Los Angeles seeking a directing career, but ended up getting involved in acting life.

Following a series of television appearances, including a lead role in the teen series “My So-Called Life” and the 1994 television movie “Cool and the Crazy,” Leto made his feature film debut in 1995 with “How to Make an American Quilt”. But the role that propelled him to prominence came two years later, when he played athlete Steve Prefontaine in the 1997 biopic “Prefontaine,” in which the actor underwent extensive training to imitate the man’s mannerisms and physique. athlete, including adopting his peculiar style of running with an upright torso, adopted by the athlete for the shorter length of his legs.

Jared Leto in “Prefontain,” one of the first roles where his method acting work was prominently displayed. (Photo: Buena Vista Pictures)



What followed in Leto’s career were a series of impressive performances, appearing in Terrence Malick’s “The Thin Red Line” (1998) and David Fincher’s “Fight Club” (1999), the latter where he stole the spotlight with his interpretation as the sociopathic Angel Face, one of the members of the eponymous fight club. It was also around this time that Jared started his band Thirty Seconds to Mars with his brother Shannon.

Leto demonstrated the limits to which he was willing to go for his art with his work in “Requiem for a Dream” (2000) by Darren Aronofsky, a film where he plays a heroin addict and for which the actor prepared himself by going down about 12 kilos and even living among addicts on the streets of New York.

“It was my idea (to lose weight), and I thought given the circumstances, given my own personal experiences around addiction and addicts, it was appropriate, physically, for me to be in that place,” Leto told Vulture magazine. “I also thought that if I lost a lot of weight and restricted my food intake, that would put me in a place of constant cravings. I thought it was a good state.”

It was also on set that some friction between Leto and the rest of the cast was reported, with the film’s star, Jennifer Connelly, describing her working relationship with the actor as good, but “a little volatile at times.”

Dividing his attention between music and acting, Leto continued to work on films such as the thriller “Panic Room” (2002), the drama “Lord of War” (2005), the biographical drama “Chapter 27” (2007) and the film science fiction “Mr. Nobody” (2009). Her big comeback came in 2013 with “Dallas Buyers Club,” when she played Rayon, a transgender woman suffering from AIDS who becomes an ally of the lead Ron Woodroof, played by Matthew McConaughey.

For the role Leto lost weight again, this time around 13 kilos, and waxed his entire body. Furthermore, he remained in character throughout filming, leading director Jean-Marc Vallée to famously say that “I never met Jared. I met Rayon; I don’t know Leto. Jared never showed me Jared. During our first meeting he was Rayon, and he tried to seduce me. He was so into character and had dressed as Rayon.”

McConaughey, for his part, praised Leto’s dedication: “Some people may have been shocked by Jared’s ideal of being in character all the time. Well, too bad, it was good for him and it was good for me; It would have been easy for an actor to caricature this role, but Jared kept Rayon grounded in his antics. Jared went for the ‘human’, and that made him so much easier to act with and more truthful.” Both Leto and McConaughey took home Oscars for these roles at the 2014 ceremony.

Not a funny joke

Already established as one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, Leto was offered the role of Joker in David Ayer’s upcoming “Suicide Squad” film (2016), a crucial part of Warner Bros. and DC Comics’ attempts to establish a cinematic universe similar to that of its rivals in Marvel.

This was no easy task, as Leto had to compete with Heath Ledger’s critically acclaimed portrayal of the character in “The Dark Knight,” a role that earned the actor a posthumous Oscar in one of the first awards of its kind ever. gave to movies based on comics.

Leto’s performance, on the other hand, gave a lot to talk about, in particular his design of the ‘clown prince of crime’ that turned the villain into a figure that mixed punk with gangster fashion. His multiple tattoos, in particular one on his forehead with the word “damaged” (“damaged”), were also mocked. In short, this version of the Joker never endeared himself to fans.

Jared Leto’s version of Joker “Suicide Squad”. (Photo: Warner Bros.)



Those who also had problems with Leto and his interpretation of the villain were his co-stars, who revealed that during the actor’s “immersive work” he became a true agent of chaos, sending unusual gifts, including a mouse to Margot Robbie, who She played Harley Quinn.

Other reports that the actor sent more disgusting things like used condoms were recently denied by the actor, who told Entertainment Weekly that “whatever of the very few gifts that were given were given in a spirit of fun and adventure and received with laughter, fun and excitement. It’s all filmed! They filmed it all! People were dying. We were just having fun.”

the living vampire

Leto now has a chance to make his mark in a new cinematic universe with “Morbius,” a seminal film in Sony’s attempts to create a new franchise around Spider-Man villains, even as the spider-like hero continues to climb skyscrapers. in the MCU.

Morbius, also known as the living vampire, is a recurring enemy of Spider-Man, although in recent decades he has turned more to becoming an anti-hero, the same thing that happened with the most popular character of Venom played by Tom Hardy in the large screen.

Continuing the universe established by “Venom” based on Spider-Man characters, in this film we have scientist Michael Morbius (Jared Leto), who becomes infected with a strange form of vampirism in his attempt to cure himself of a rare disease. (Photo: Columbia Pictures)



The difference between the popularity of characters does not seem to bother Leto much, who in dialogue with Variety said he was excited to be the first person to play the nosferatu. “I’ve always been interested in transformation, and this was a way to explore the territory in a big Marvel movie. It was impossible to say no.”

“Morbius” has been one of the many films whose premiere was affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Initially scheduled for release in July 2020, it now hits theaters almost two years later on April 1. Leto pointed out to the same publication that there is a point in favor of these postponements: “If it doesn’t work, we have a good excuse. We expect too much.”

These postponements also allowed him to return to an unexpected role, allowing him to return to play Joker in one of the few scenes added to the Zack Snyder version of “Justice League” that HBO Max premiered in 2021. “That role was the opportunity to my life. And I had the chance to do it twice,” he noted.

And while “Morbius” seems to point out that Leto has traded in his clown makeup for fangs, the actor didn’t rule out playing Joker again. “Never say never,” he stated.