Jared Leto Joins the Morbius Pranks With a Fake Morbius 2 Script

After several memes of morbyus, particularly “Morbin’ Time”, Jared Leto intervenes in memes with a false script for Morbius 2.

Since the trilogy of spider-man by tom holland came to an end, sony pictures has continued to develop his own film Marvel.

The call spiderverse of Sony It started with poison, featuring Tom Hardy as eddie brock when he became the franchise’s first antihero through the infamous Symbiote.

After the success of the first film of Venom, Sony It didn’t take long for him to greenlight a sequel and start building his Spidey-inspired universe.

Although it is possible that Morbius have not achieved the success you were looking for sony pictures, the product of the comic has generated thousands of memes and jokes.

One that caught Leto’s attention was “Morbin’ Time”, a nod to the power Rangers.

In a new video Leto posted on Twitter, the cameraman walks up to the actor and sees that he is reading from a script, which is revealed to be a fake script from Morbius 2: It’s Morbin’ Time.

What time is it? pic.twitter.com/IuWR72WCc9 — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) June 3, 2022

Although Morbius was a flop, the film returns to theaters

Despite the joke Leto, it is worth remembering that sony pictures has not commented on whether or not they will try to make a Morbius 2especially after the box office results.

Although it is possible that Morbius do not advance as a franchise, spiderverse of Sony still moving forward with new characters. Aaron Taylor-Johnson will play Sergey Kravinoff, also know as Kraven, on Kraven the Hunter, which is currently in the midst of principal photography.

Dakota Johnson will headline madam web as the main heroine, as the film has added several new cast members in recent months.